Below are results from Saturday’s WWE NXT house show from the Englewood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, FL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Cameron Grimes defeated Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley defeated Sloane Jacobs & Erica Yan

The Grayson Waller effect with JD McDonagh is interrupted by Quincy Elliott, setting up a match. JD McDonagh defeated Quincy Elliott. After the match, Grayson Waller tried to attack Elliott. Apollo Crews made the save

Damon Kemp defeated Myles Borne. After the match, The Creed Brothers confront Kemp.

NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Edris Enofe & Malik Blade defeated Joe Gacy & The Dyad

Roxanne Perez, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Kayden Carter, Alba Fyre, Wendy Choo & Sol Ruca defeated Cora Jade, Lash Legend, Kiana James, Arianna Grace & Jakara Jackson in a 10-women tag team match (Perez makes Jackson tap out)

Ikemen Jiro defeated Bryson Montana.

Nathan Frazer, Wes Lee, and Indi Hartwell defeated NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams & NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose.