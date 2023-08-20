Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday’s show at the University Area Community Complex in Tampa, Florida:

* Ikemen Jiro vs. Quincy Elliott ended in a No Contest when Bron Breakker hit the ring and attacked both competitors, laying them out with Spears. Breakker then cut a heel promo until Trick Williams made the save to set up the next match

* Trick Williams defeated Bron Breakker with a roll-up

* Kelani Jordan and Dani Palmer defeated Blair Davenport and Izzy Dame

* Joe Coffey defeated Andrzej Hughes-Murray

* Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeated Bronco Nima and Scrypts, who had Lucien Price at ringside. After the match, the three heels attacked Hank and Tank until Axiom made the save

* Ava defeated Ivy Nile. This was Ava’s singles debut. Ava won due to a distraction by Joe Gacy

* Edris Enofe and Malik Blade defeated Hayden Pittman and Beau Morris

* NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton retained over Valentina Feroz

* NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes retained over Joe Gacy. Ava tried distracting the referee so that Gacy could use a chair, but Wes Lee came out to stop him, then Ivy Nile came out to attack Ava. Hayes then finished Gacy. Hayes and Lee met in the middle of the ring to have words over their upcoming Heatwave match, but they ended it with a handshake

