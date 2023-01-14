– This week’s WWE NXT Level Up episode was taped on Tuesday from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Byron Saxton and Sudu Shah were on commentary, with this being the final show for Shah as he left the company this week.

– Von Wagner defeated Oba Femi in the opener. Wagner tried to overpower Femi early on but he was pushed away and they went back & forth. The finish saw Femi miss a splash, allowing Wagner to hit a big boot and a DVD for the pin to win. Mr. Stone was at ringside with Wagner.

– Kelly Kincaid’s earlier interview with Jakara Jackson was shown. Jakara said she has a goal of getting noticed in NXT, and she starts by taking care of Isla Dawn. Jackson said she is a gold digger and she’s all about that action.

– Isla Dawn defeated Jakara Jackson. This also went back & forth but Dawn carried the match. The finish saw Dawn get the win with her inverted DDT for the pin.

– Duke Hudson defeated Damon Kemp in the main event. Kemp looked strong as he has in recent performances. Thea Hail, Andre Chase and the Chase U student section kept the momentum going for Hudson. They went down at the finish after a flying clotheslines from Hudson, who then finished Kemp off with punches and the Bionic Elbow for the pin.

Below are clips from this week’s NXT Level Up episode:

