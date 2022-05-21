– This week’s WWE NXT Level Up episode was taped earlier this week from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Sudu Shah and Nigel McGuinness were on commentary.

– Javier Bernal defeated Bryson Montana. This was the debut for Montana, also known as Jacoby Brooks, a college athlete who was signed from the SummerSlam Weekend tryouts last August, along with Bernal and others. There were good power moves and counters here but Bernal won with a Codebreaker-type finisher.

– Ivy Nile defeated Yulisa Leon. Valentina Feroz was at ringside with Leon. Nile dominated most of the match as usual. Leon made a comeback but Nile made her tap with the Dragon Sleeper for the win.

– Josh Briggs defeated Quincy Elliott. The storyline here was Briggs returning to singles action due to Jensen being injured. Elliott seems to be improving, especially for his size. Briggs got the win with a splash and a lariat.

Below are clips from this week’s NXT Level Up episode:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.