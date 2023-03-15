Matches for the March 24 and March 31 editions of WWE NXT Level Up were taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers from the tapings:

* Odyssey Jones defeated Kale Dixon

* Edris Enofe and Malik Blade defeated Damon Kemp and Tavion Heights

* Valentina Feroz defeated Lash Legend. Elektra Lopez came down to watch the match and at one point, Legend threw Feroz to the floor. Lopez attacked and tried to send Feroz into the steel ring steps, but Feroz countered and whipped Lopez into the steps.

* Nathan Frazier defeated Javier Bernal

There’s no word yet on which three matches will air on March 24, but it looks like Odyssey Jones vs. Kale Dixon may be saved for March 31. The matches to air this Friday, March 17, were previously taped and spoilers can be found here.

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.

