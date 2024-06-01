WWE ran a WWE NXT non-televised live event on Saturday night.
The company ran the University Area Community Complex in Tampa, FL. on Friday, May 31, 2024 for a WWE NXT live event.
Featured below are complete results from the event courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com.
WWE NXT LIVE RESULTS (5/31/2024): TAMPA, FL.
* Dante Chen defeats Lexis King
* Tamyra Mensah-Stock defeats Kendall Gray
* Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe defeat Javier Bernal and Drake Morreaux
* Joe Coffey (with Gallus) defeats Cutler James. Gallus attacks after the match, and Wes Lee makes the save, setting up the Main Event.
* Karmen Petrovic defeats Jakara Jackson
* Oro Mensah defeats Eddy Thorpe
* The Family: Tony D’Angelo / Channing Lorenzo / Luca Crusifino defeats The No Quarter Catch Crew: Charlie Dempsey / Myles Borne / Damon Kemp in a 6-man Elimination Tag Team Match
* The show also featured an interesting appearance by Brooks Jensen, who had a sign with him that read, “Bret Would Book This Better,” before being ejected. For the full story on that, click here.
* Chase U: Andre Chase / Duke Hudson / Riley Osborne defeat Vincent Winey / BJ Ray / an enhancement talent
* Fatal Four-Way Match: Lash Legend defeats Fallon Henley / Kelani Jordan / Jaida Parker
* NXT North American Champion Oba Femi defeats Ridge Holland
* Main Event: Wes Lee and Trick Williams defeat Gallus: Mark Coffey and Wolfgang
