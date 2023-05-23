Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will be the Battleground go-home show, airing live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.
NXT will feature the semifinals in the tournament to crown a new NXT Women’s Champion. The winners of tonight’s matches will advance to Battleground on Sunday do do battle for the vacant title.
WWE has announced the following card for tonight:
* The go-home build for Battleground
* NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar vs. Nathan Frazer in a non-title match
* Hank Walker vs. Tank Ledger
* Eddy Thorpe vs. Tyler Bate
* NXT Women’s Title Tournament Semifinals: Tiffany Stratton vs. Roxanne Perez
* NXT Women’s Title Tournament Semifinals: Cora Jade vs. Lyra Valkyria
Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.
