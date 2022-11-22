Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will air live on the USA Network with more build for the upcoming Deadline Premium Live Event.

It’s believed that WWE will begin announcing participants for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches at Deadline on tonight’s show. There will be 5 competitors for the men’s match and 5 for the women’s match.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s NXT:

* Toxic Attraction will open the show

* Scrypts is teasing his reveal for this week

* Ivy Nile vs. Kiana James

* Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defends against Carmelo Hayes

be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

