– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a video package looking back at Sunday’s “Takeover: In Your House” event.

– We’re live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

– We go right to the ring and out comes NXT General Manager William Regal as Alicia Taylor introduces him. Fans chant “Regal!” now. Regal thanks everyone and just wants to get a few words off his chest. Regal gets a bit emotional as he talks about being with NXT from day one, starting at the announce table. He goes on about seeing NXT grow into an incredible product, traveling the world. Regal says there are a lot of things we don’t know about, but every moment not spent with his family has been spent thinking about making NXT into what it is, the place they wanted it to be, constantly working on that and trying to get everything as correct as possible, for every competitor, every announcer, but most of all for each and every fan.

Regal says he’s finally decided that with the recent chaos in NXT, he’s given all he can, and because of the fans, staff, competitors and viewers at home, Regal doesn’t think he’s capable of giving us what we deserve anymore. Regal thinks it’s time for him to… the music interrupts and out comes NXT Champion Karrion Kross with Scarlett.

Kross says the paradigm always knew this day would come, just not when. Kross asks Regal if he’s crying. Fans boo Kross some more. Kross says Regal is completely pathetic. Kross says one week ago he told Regal that he lost control of this roster, and Regal knew then that he was true. Kross says at “Takeover: In Your House” when he put a hole in the Mount Rushmore of NXT, he knew he could control this place through chaos and violence. Kross says now that we’re here, he wants Regal to tell the people he’s leaving, then walk his ass up the aisle and never come back. Fans boo. Kross yells at Regal to admit he was right. Say it! Say Kross conquers all! The music interrupts and out comes Samoa Joe to a huge return pop.

Kross and Joe stare each other down as Joe enters the ring. Fans cheer Joe on and chant his name. Joe takes the mic and says he believes Regal wanted to speak with him. Regal did but later, not under these circumstances, but since he’s here… Regal says for his love for NXT, everybody deserves a General Manager that can hold the position with the respect and integrity it deserves, so Regal wants Joe to be the new General Manager. Regal says he is no longer able to keep this up… Joe interrupts him and says his answer is… absolutely not.

Joe says he will explain why because he knows Regal is weary, but in the year Regal has been here, he’s brought the very best talent together. He’s plucked NXT from obscurity and made it into an international phenomenon. Fans chant “NXT!” now. Joe says Regal casts a long shadow and has shoes to fill, but he cannot accept, but he can make this offer. Joe knows he always made Regal’s life hell when he was in NXT, but he always afforded Regal respect, so he will be more than happy to make sure Regal receives the respect he deserves, from everybody.

Fans chant for Joe as Kross stares him down. Regal says that’s an interesting idea and if that’s something he’s willing to do, there are some conditions. Number one, Joe can’t be a competitor. Number two,he can’t lay a hand on anyone… unless provoked. Fans boo and then pop. Joe says he accepts Regal’s offer, which only leads one more question to be answered. Joe steps closer to Kross and asks why he’s still in this ring. “Tick, tock… young champion,” Joe says to Kross. Fans chant “Joe’s gonna kill you!” now as Kross makes his exit with Scarlett. Kross heads to the back as fans sing goodbye to he and Scarlett. Joe’s music starts back up as he and Regal shake hands in the middle of the ring. Vic declares that Joe is back in NXT.

– Still to come, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida will defend in an Open Challenge. Also, a Tornado Rules tag team main event. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Grizzled Young Veterans cut a promo on Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher for tonight’s main event.

Imperium vs. Breezango

We go back to the ring for tonight’s opening match as Breezango’s Tyler Breeze and Fandango are out. Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium are out next.

Barthel goes to work on Breeze to start. This match comes after NXT UK Champion WALTER ordered Imperium to make up for their September 2020 title loss to Breezango. Breeze finally gets an opening and tags in Fandango, who dropkicks Barthel. Aichner tags in and takes Fandango down.

Fandango fights out of a hold and delivers chops. Fandango with more offense and a leg drop. Fandango ducks a shot and sends Aichner to the floor. Breeze runs and leaps out onto both opponents but hits the floor. Fandango then flies and takes Imperium down. Fandango brings Aichner back in.

Barthel rolls Breeze in to distract Fandango, then he rocks Fandango while he’s on the top. Imperium capitalizes and Fandango is brought to the mat hard. Fandango and Aichner go at it now, trading big strikes. Fandango with knees to the ribs now. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Aichner controls Fandango. Barthel tags back in and works on Fandango near their corner. Barthel rag-dolls Fandango a bit, then drops him with a knee to the ribs. Fandango finally gets an opening as he kicks Barthel away but they’re both down on their backs. Fans rally but Barthel stops Fandango from tagging. Fandango knocks Aichner off the apron, then back-drops Barthel to the floor.

Fandango crawls to Breeze but Barthel runs back in and intercepts him. Fandango back-drops Barthel to the mat. Breeze and Aichner tag in at the same time. Aichner levels him with a huge clothesline, then kicks Fandango off the apron. Breeze rolls Aichner up out of nowhere for the pin to win.

Winners: Breezango

– After the bell, the music hits but immediately stops as Aichner unloads on Breeze. Barthel joins in and Breeze fights back but they destroy him and hit the big double team European Bomb out of the corner as fans boo. They then drape the Imperium flag over Breeze as the boos continue.

– The camera cuts backstage to William Regal and security trying to break Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly up as they brawl. Regal says we will settle this with an Unsanctioned Match at the Great American Bash. He then says they can pick their own opponents for next week, but they keep brawling. Samoa Joe shows up and tries to break the fight up but he gets hit by a shove from Cole. This angers Joe. He snaps and chokes Cole out, yelling at him about listening. Joe says when Cole wakes up, tell him that Mr. Regal expects an answer.

– Kushida is shown walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and some sort of very brief teaser airs that shows a battery charging at just 1%.

– Santos Escobar is backstage. He reflects on how Legado del Fantasma came up short in the Winners Take All match at Takeover. He goes on and warns Bronson Reed that he’s coming for him one-on-one, and will take the North American Title from him.

NXT Cruiserweight Title Open Challenge: Trey Baxter vs. Kushida

We go back to the ring as NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida is already out for an Open Challenge. Newcomer Trey Baxter is the opponent tonight. Barrett sends us to a quick video package on Baxter, formerly known as Blake Christian. Baxter makes his way out to debut.

The bell rings and they go at it, trading counters. They trade holds on their feet and the mat now. They get back up and stare each other down before feeling out again. Kushida goes to work on the leg but Baxter rolls him up for 1 out of nowhere. Kushida tries for an early Hoverboard Lock but Baxter uses his speed and shows Kushida up. Baxter gets a pop and goes on, delivering a big kick to the face from the apron. Baxter flies in from the top rope, dropping Kushida.

Kushida rolls to the floor for a breather. Baxter goes to springboard out but puts the brakes on and poses like Ricochet does to taunt Kushida. Kushida comes right back in and they go at it. Kushida tries to fight in from the apron but Baxter kicks his knee out. Kushida yells out and goes to the floor in pain. Baxter runs the ropes and flies out, taking Kushida down. Fans chant “NXT!” now. We see Kyle O’Reilly come out to the stage to watch the match, arms crossed. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and O’Reilly watches from ringside, pacing around, as Kushida and Baxter go at it. Kushida with an inverted Atomic Drop after more back & forth. Kushida rocks him in the corner, then delivers a hip toss and a big dropkick to the face. Baxter looks to mount offense but Kushida nails an enziguri. Baxter comes back and takes Kushida down with a big kick, which gets a nod of approval from O’Reilly.

Kushida and Baxter trade shots in the middle of the ring now. Kushida with a big right hand. Kushida charges but Baxter nails a standing Spanish Fly for a pop. Baxter springboards in from the apron with a big 450 splash. Kushida kicks out at 2. Fans pop for Baxter again and O’Reilly applauds.

Baxter ends up on the top with Kushida now. Kushida applies the Hoverboard Lock and slams Baxter to the mat with it. Kushida keeps fighting and rolls Baxter into the Hoverboard Lock for the quick submission finish.

Winner: Kushida

– After the match, Kushida stands tall and raises the title as his music hits. We go to replays. Fans chant for Kushida as he poses with the title now. Baxter recovers and Kushida shakes his hand. Baxter exits the ring and O’Reilly applauds him as he heads to the back. O’Reilly enters the ring now and faces off with Kushida. O’Reilly isn’t here to accept Kushida’s challenge, he’s here to issue his own because they both want to fight the best. O’Reilly proposes a match for next week and Kushida says he’s ready. O’Reilly exits the ring and Kushida is all smiles as he raises the title again.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Franky Monet and her dog Presley. Franky has a huge announcement, she says. Franky says the people want more Monet, so next Tuesday she will give an encore performance of her world premiere, which was her debut win over Cora Jade a few weeks back. She runs off and stops Aliyah and Jessi Kamea, mentioning how they could’ve won the Takeover dark match against Sarray and Zoey Stark if it wasn’t for Robert Stone, and how they haven’t won much since joining The Robert Stone Brand. Stone walks out of a room and they exchange pleasantries. Monet says changes her tune and says Kamea and Aliyah would do better if they’d listen to Stone. Monet walks off. Stone praises her some to Aliyah and Kamea, and says great minds think alike.

– Still to come, Million Dollar Champion LA Knight will have his official coronation. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Mercedes Martinez watching her “Takeover: In Your House” loss to Xia Li, and then the post-match angle with Boa, Li and Mei Ying. Martinez says she did feel the wrath of Tian Sha, but she warned before that she is the wrong person to mess with, and she’s not going anywhere. She threatens to hit Boa with a steel chair again, and says she and Li are now 1-1. She then tells Ying that next time she won’t even be able to get out of her chair because she’s going to knock Ying right out of it.

– We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase. The ring is set up with a red mat, while Ted’s armed guards stand with the Million Dollar Title belt in a case. Ted takes the mic and says at “Takeover: In Your House” he finally found someone worthy of being the next Million Dollar Champion. He leads us to a video package on LA Knight.

A white Corvette pulls up in the parking lot and Knight steps out, with a cigar. He marches right inside to the ring as Taylor introduces him as the new Million Dollar Champion. Fans boo. Knight poses in the corner to more boos. Knight takes the mic and says let him talk but the boos continue. Fans chant “to the moon!” for Cameron Grimes now. Knight wants to talk to Ted first. He says it’s not often in life we get to meet our heroes, and it’s even more rare in this business you get to share the ring with your hero. He goes on and says he took Ted’s words about climbing the ladder to success seriously. He is banged up and hurting from the Ladder Match at Takeover, but standing here with Ted and the belt right now makes it all worth it.

Knight goes on about how Ted was always on his TV screen as he watched wrestling at home when he was a kid. He says Ted being a fixture of his childhood is more than an understatement, and he needed Ted here tonight so he can express his gratitude and appreciation, and to honestly just say thank you. They shake hands. Ted says he’s very welcome, and earned it. Knight calls this the greatest moment of his wrestling career, and says it would be the honor of his life if Ted would officially crown him the Million Dollar Champion. Fans boo some more. Ted says he would be happy to. Ted grabs the belt from the case and places it over Knight’s shoulder. They shake hands again and Ted introduces Knight to the crowd. Ted does his signature laugh as pyro goes off in the ring. The boos continue from the crowd and we get dueling chants for Grimes and Knight now.

Knight goes on about how he’s learned so much from Ted in the last few weeks, and in his life. Knight now has everything he wants, so it’s time to drop what he don’t need. Knight turns and drops Ted with a big right hand. Fans go wild with the boos as Knight tosses the podium out of the ring. Knight taunts Ted and says this belt was his, now it’s Knight’s, and he is the only true Million Dollar Champion. Knight stomps on Ted while he’s down now.

Grimes rushes the ring and unloads on Knight as fans pop. Grimes knocks Knight out of the ring and then checks on Ted. Fans chant “to the moon!” as Knight stumbles up the ramp to the stage with the Million Dollar Title belt. Grimes says Knight has crossed the line, and now he’s going to pay. Grimes consoles Ted to end the segment.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Dakota Kai and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez. They issue a warning to NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions The Way. Raquel says her girl wants gold, and she wants another title to add to her collection. They’re going to take out Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter tonight, then they’re coming for Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae to become two-time champions. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart backstage yelling at Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez as they head to the ring. Samoa Joe, William Regal and security are in between them.

Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai vs. Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro

We go back to the ring and out comes NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai. Out next are Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro.

Carter starts off with Kai and taunts her after some early offense. Catanzaro tags in for an early double team, and a double kick for a 2 count. Catanzaro and Carter with another tag and more double teaming to Kai for a 2 count. Gonzalez tags in now. Carter ducks a big boot and attacks but Gonzalez ends up launching her into the turnbuckles. Gonzalez misses in the corner and Carter ends up on her back with a modified Octopus submission.

Carter rocks Gonzalez and nails a jawbreaker, then sends her into the corner. Carter with a corner clothesline. Catanzaro tags in for more double teaming as they beat Gonzalez to one knee. Catanzaro lands on her feet from the shoulders of Gonzalez. Carter and Catanzaro with more double teaming to keep control. Kai tags in but gets sent to the floor. Catanzaro flies to the floor, taking Kai down. Gonzalez helps Kai at ringside but Carter flies out, taking them both down on the floor. Carter and Catanzaro stand tall in the ring as fans chant “NXT!” and we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Gonzalez has Catanzaro bent over her knee in the middle of the ring. We see how Catanzaro was double teamed during the break. Gonzalez launches Catanzaro into the corner and she goes down. Kai tags in and runs with a big boot to Catanzaro in the corner. Kai covers for 2. Kai takes Catanzaro back to the corner. Gonzalez tags in with a corner splash and a sidewalk slam. Gonzalez misses an elbow drop. Kai tags back in and runs with a big kick, sending Catanzaro from the apron to the floor. Kai follows but Kacy sends her into the edge of the apron. Kacy rolls back in but Kai stops her from tagging. Kacy finally gets it and in comes Carter. She unloads on Kai and then dropkicks Gonzalez as she runs in.

Carter continues unloading on both opponents in their corner. She kicks Gonzalez to the floor and ends up kicking Kai in the jaw. Carter with a running boot to Kai’s jaw on the ropes for a close 2 count. Kai counters with a Scorpion Kick. Gonzalez tags in but runs into a kick in the corner. Carter leaps from the top but Gonzalez catches her in mid-air with a big tilt-a-whirl slam. Gonzalez covers for a close 2 count and shows some frustration now. Gonzalez scoops Carter on her shoulders and tags Kai in. Kai runs and brings Carter off Gonzalez with a big Lung Blower. Kai covers but Catanzaro breaks the pin up just in time.

Carter fights off both opponents from their corner. Kai slams Carter by her hair. Carter fights Kai off. Kai doesn’t see Catanzaro tag in. They double team Kai for another 2 count. Gonzalez runs in but they team up to send her to the floor. Carter tags in and superkicks Gonzalez from the apron. Kacy flies from the apron to send Gonzalez into the apron with a hurricanrana. Catanzaro with a big 450 to Kai while Carter holds her but Gonzalez breaks the pin up just in time. Gonzalez brings them to the floor and drives Carter into the Plexiglas barrier for boos.

Catanzaro goes to the top turnbuckle but Kai kicks her in the face. Kai barely connects the GTK to Catanzaro for the pin to win.

Winners: Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

– After the match, Gonzalez and Kai stand tall as the music hits. We see the losers regrouping at ringside.

– We see video from earlier today of Ever-Rise watching a replay of how Hit Row destroyed their mini-house during their “Takeover: In Your House” Pre-Pre-Show. They send a warning to Hit Row and go back to sipping their coffee.

– Io Shirai is shown walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a promo for the NXT Great American Bash episode on Tuesday, July 6. Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly is confirmed for that show. Next week’s show will feature Cole in action, while O’Reilly faces NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida.

– The announcers thank Poppy for her new “EAT” soundtrack for the brand.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Io Shirai to a pop.

Shirai takes the mic and announces that she is back. She feels good. She speaks some in Japanese, then says her next target is… the music interrupts and out comes NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Candice LeRae. Shirai tosses the mic and stares ahead.

LeRae says a lot has changed since Shirai was gone because LeRae is no longer an uncrowned champion, and Shirai is no longer an unbeaten champion so it’s back to the bottom for her. LeRae says Shirai has to earn her opportunities now. LeRae says there s something that hasn’t changed – she still can’t stand Shirai and unfortunately for Shirai, she picked the wrong time to screw with LeRae. LeRae goes to enter the ring but NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Indi Hartwell attacks from behind, dropping Shirai. They double team Shirai now but she fights them off.

Shirai delivers 619 to Hartwell. Shirai goes to springboard back in but LeRae grabs her leg from the floor. Hartwell takes advantage and knocks Shirai to the floor. LeRae beats Shirai up at ringside now. Hartwell takes the top off the announce table. LeRae rolls Shirai on top of the table, then orders Hartwell to deliver an elbow drop from the top rope. Zoey Stark rushes the ring and stops Hartwell. She fights off both champions until Shirai recovers and joins her in the ring, with a double springboard missile dropkick to The Way, sending them out of the ring. Shirai’s music starts up as she and Stark stand tall together in the middle of the ring. The Way yells back at them to end the segment.

– McKenzie catches up with William Regal and Samoa Joe backstage as they exit the building. She says it seems like order is being restored in NXT, then asks for their thoughts on how the night went. Regal begins to speak but the camera cuts away. We see NXT Tag Team Champions MSK eating popcorn backstage as Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher walk past them. Thatcher comes back and grabs Nash Carter’s popcorn tubs, then walks away.

Tornado Tag Team Match: Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher come out to a pop. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a new vignette for The Diamond Mine, which will be opening next week. McKenzie is backstage with William Regal and Samoa Joe now. She asks how they think tonight went. Regal starts talking but Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory interrupt, chanting Joe’s name. Regal isn’t in the mood for their antics. Gargano says it’s so awesome to have Joe back, he’s exactly what NXT needs. Gargano goes on about his recent issues with Regal. Joe acts like he’s friendly with Gargano, but he tells him to get out instead. Gargano and Theory leave. Pete Dunne walks in. Joe stares him down, Dunne stares back. Regal asks them to please keep it calm. We go back to the ring and Vic goes over the Tornado Rules for the main event. Out next are The Grizzled Young Veterans – James Drake and Zack Gibson.

Gibson begins their usual pre-match promo but Ciampa and Thatcher meet them on the ramp as a brawl breaks out. They bring to the ring and The Grizzled Vets are unable to get out of their jackets before they get beat down and sent into each other. Ciampa and Thatcher unload with strikes on the mat at the same time. They apply double submissions now.

Gibson and Drake end up turning it around and stomping on their opponents as they roll back in. Thatcher is double teamed and tosses over the top rope. Drake and Gibson beat Ciampa around now but he fights back and delivers a flying double clothesline for a pop. Ciampa with running corner clotheslines. Drake trips him and then Gibson kicks him in the head. Drake and Gibson take Thatcher back out to the floor, then knock Ciampa back out. They show off and then head back to the floor to continue beating Ciampa and Thatcher around.

Thatcher is sent into the lighting rig by Drake while Gibson slams Ciampa back into the Plexiglas barrier. Drake brings Thatcher back in the ring. Hit Row vs. Ever-Rise is announced for next week. Thatcher turns it around on Drake and chokes him out as the referee warns him. Gibson makes the save with a big knee. Ciampa comes in but Gibson fights him off. Thatcher grabs Gibson by the throat but Drake makes the save. Gibson levels Ciampa and Drake kicks him. The Vets take turns on Thatcher now.

Ciampa gets sent into the barrier by Drake. Drake runs back in and helps Gibson with the double team to Thatcher for a close 2 count. Ciampa pulls Drake off the apron, hitting face-first. Ciampa clotheslines Gibson to the floor, then runs back in and delivers clotheslines to Drake, then a running knee to knock Gibson back to the floor off the apron. Ciampa ends up launching Drake next to the timekeeper’s area into a chair, then sending Gibson into a chair right beside him. Ciampa charges with a running back splash to both opponents in their chairs as fans pop. Ciampa rolls both opponents back into the ring.

Ciampa an Thatcher slap each other around for a big pop. They then run all over the ring for a minute or so, delivering big strikes to both opponents, taking turns on each one. Ciampa and Thatcher stand tall after that sequence as fans pop. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial break.

Back from the break and Thatcher is fighting off both opponents in the middle of the ring, delivering big uppercuts. Drake holds Thatcher while Gibson nails a missile dropkick. Ciampa has been down on the floor. Gibson taunts and stomps Thatcher while Drake holds him down in a submission. Ciampa runs in and attacks both opponents to free Thatcher.

Ciampa and Gibson go at it now. Gibson with a thumb to the eye. Thatcher launches Gibson with a big throw across the ring. A miscommunication sees Ciampa hit Thatcher. Drake and Gibson capitalize. They go for the Doomsday Device but Ciampa fights off Gibson’s shoulders. Thatcher with a big double underhook suplex to Gibson. Ciampa climbs up to Drake on the top, and delivers a super Air Raid Crash. Drake still kicks out, despite Thatcher holding Gibson back. Ciampa meets Drake on the apron as fans chant “let’s go Ciampa!” now. Drake and Ciampa trade huge chops on the apron, unloading now. Ciampa kicks Drake for a pop. Ciampa picks Drake but he elbows his way free.

Gibson picks Ciampa to his shoulders from the apron. Drake runs the ropes with a suicide dive, knocking Ciampa off Gibson’s shoulders at ringside. Ciampa is laid out at ringside. Gibson and Thatcher meet in the ring now, trading big uppercuts. The huge uppercuts continue in the middle of the ring. Gibson back-slides but Thatcher rolls through and goes for a submission. Gibson counters and Thatcher blocks Shankly Gates. They tangle some more until Drake makes the save. They hit the big double team Backstabber in the middle of the ring but Ciampa runs in right at the last second to break the pin up.

Drake and Gibson double team Ciampa at ringside now. Drake takes the top off the announce table and Gibson slams him through the top as it was leaning on the table. Gibson places Ciampa on top of the table now. Drake and Gibson join him on the table but Drake comes back to the ring to beat Thatcher back down. Ciampa counters Gibson on the announce table and drops him on top of it with the Air Raid Crash.

Drake watches from the ring and he’s not happy. Ciampa limps off the table to the apron as Drake yells at him to come in. Thatcher grabs Drake from behind. Ciampa and Thatcher take turns on Drake now. Ciampa with the Fairy Tale Ending to Drake, assisted by Thatcher. Ciampa and Thatcher apply a double submission to Drake now, Thatcher with the leg and Ciampa with the arm, and he taps out in the middle of the ring.

Winners: Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher

– After the match, Ciampa and Thatcher celebrate as the music hits. Vic wonders if these are the new faces of the NXT tag team division. We see Gibson laid out on the announce table, and Drake is down in the ring. Ciampa and Thatcher start barking in the camera as we cut away to backstage.

– McKenzie is out in the parking lot for comments from NXT General Manager William Regal and his new enforcer, Samoa Joe. Regal says it looks like things will be a little different around here now. Joe smiles and says this is night one of many. Regal agrees. Joe walks off and Regal steps into the back of his SUV. Regal’s SUV drives away as NXT goes off the air.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.