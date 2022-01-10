WWE NXT Superstars Pete Dunne and Tommaso Ciampa are currently backstage for tonight’s RAW from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

It’s likely that Ciampa and Dunne will work a dark match at tonight’s taping. As noted, Friday’s pre-show SmackDown dark match saw Ciampa defeat Dunne in singles action.

Ciampa lost the NXT Title to Bron Breakker at last Tuesday’s NXT New Year’s Evil special. Dunne has been feuding with Tony D’Angelo and will face him in a “Crowbar on a Pole” match tomorrow night.

It’s possible Ciampa and Dunne are being considered for a call-up to the main roster, but nothing has been confirmed.



