WWE announce two corporate changes today.

Seth Zaslow has been appointed to the role of Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations.

Zaslow will succeed longtime WWE finance executive Michael Weitz. Weitz will continue to oversee financial planning and analysis, and will also add responsibility to the treasury function, capital markets, and corporate development projects.

Zaslow will be responsible for leading WWE’s investor relations program, and will serve as the primary liason between WWE and the investment community, overseeing all aspects of investor relations programs and initiatives.

Zaslow brings over 20 years of experience in various investor relations and finance roles. He worked as the head of investor relations for Virgin Galactic Holings and AMC Networks before coming to WWE. Earlier in his career he held senior financial and operational roles at Cablevision Systems Corporation and Time Warner.

Zaslow holds a Masters of Business Administration from Columbia Business School and a Bachelors of Science in Accounting from Binghamton University.

“I’m delighted to be joining the talented people at WWE. In partnership with the executive leadership team, this position will play an important role in driving long-term shareholder value,” said Zaslow.

“I’m excited to have Seth join our team. He has a wealth of investor relations, finance and media industry experience and will be integral in communicating our strategy and investment story to the investment community,” said Riddick.

Weitz has led WWE’s financial planning and investor relations functions for WWE since joining the company in 2006, and has supported key strategic initiatives including the renewal of WWE’s key content agreements, the launch of the WWE Network, and implementation of WWE’s share repurchase program. Weitz served in various senior positions at Time Warner and Dun & Bradstreet before joining WWE.

“Working closely with Michael for many years, I have great confidence in his abilities. He has tremendous knowledge of the company and I look forward to him taking on these expanded responsibilities,” said Riddick.

Zaslow and Weitz will both report directly to WWE Chief Financial & Administrative Office Frank A. Riddick III.

