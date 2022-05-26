WWE NXT UK Results 5/26/22

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

Commentators: (Andy Shepherd & Nigel McGuinness)

First Match: Mark Coffey vs. Saxon Huxley

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Coffey applies a side headlock. Huxley whips Coffey across the ring. Coffey runs into Huxley. Coffey goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Huxley holds onto the ropes. Coffey with a leaping uppercut. Coffey with a deep arm-drag. Coffey applies a wrist lock. Huxley goes for a Bodyslam, but Coffey lands back on his feet. Coffey applies a waist lock. Coffey with forearm shivers. Huxley reverses out of the irish whip from Coffey. Coffey ducks a clothesline from Huxley. Huxley with The Lou Thez Press. Huxley dribbles Coffey’s body on the canvas. Huxley with three kitchen sinks. Huxley with a running elbow drop for a two count. Huxley applies the cravate. Coffey with heavy bodyshots. Coffey with forearm shivers. Coffey sends Huxley across the ring.

Lariat Exchange. Coffey slides under Huxley. Coffey with a Back Body Drop. Coffey side steps Huxley into the turnbuckles. Coffey clotheslines Huxley. Coffey with a running shoulder block. Coffey with a double handed chop. Coffey follows that with a running uppercut. Coffey with a Running Hip Attack. Huxley denies The Bulldog. Coffey drops Huxley with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count. Huxley hammers down on the back of Coffey’s neck. Huxley kicks the right shoulder of Coffey. Huxley hits The Sky High for a two count. Huxley goes for a Bodyslam, but Coffey lands back on his feet. Huxley runs the ropes. Coffey with a forearm smash. Coffey with a Belly to Back Suplex. Coffey connects with The Sliding Forearm to pickup the victory.

Winner: Mark Coffey via Pinfall

– In two weeks, Kenny Williams will battle Mark Andrews.

Second Match: Lash Legend vs. Emilia McKenzie

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Legend shoves McKenzie into the canvas. McKenzie with a waist lock go-behind. McKenzie applies a side headlock. Legend blocks the side headlock takeover. Legend whips McKenzie across the ring. Legend drops McKenzie with a shoulder tackle. Legend talks smack to McKenzie. Legend drives her knee into the midsection of McKenzie. Legend with a Big Biel Throw. McKenzie side steps Legend into the turnbuckles. McKenzie with forearm shivers. McKenzie dropkicks the left knee of Legend. Legend sends McKenzie chest first into the canvas. Legend wraps McKenzie’s hair around the top rope.

Legend repeatedly stomps on McKenzie’s back and chest. Legend with a leaping elbow drop. Legend pops back on her feet. McKenzie kicks Legend in the face. Legend catches McKenzie in mid-air. Legend is rag dolling McKenzie against the ropes. Legend with The Fallaway Slam. Legend whips McKenzie into the turnbuckles. McKenzie fires back with forearm shivers. Legend drives her knee into the midsection of McKenzie. Legend sends McKenzie to the corner. Legend with a Spinning Side Slam for a two count. Legend applies The Canadian BackBreaker Rack. Forearm Exchange. Legend grabs McKenzie’s hair. Legend bodyslams McKenzie.

Legend goes for an elbow drop, but McKenzie ducks out of the way. McKenzie side steps Legend into the turnbuckles. McKenzie with two short-arm lariats. McKenzie dropkicks the left knee of Legend. McKenzie with a Running Uppercut. McKenzie drops Legend with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. McKenzie lands The Suicide Dive. Legend shoves McKenzie away. McKenzie ascends to the top turnbuckle. McKenzie with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Legend denies The German Suplex. McKenzie dodges The Pump Kick. McKenzie Spears Legend for a two count. Legend and McKenzie are trading back and forth shots. Legend reverses out of the irish whip from McKenzie. McKenzie side steps Legend into the turnbuckles. McKenzie with a shoulder block. Legend connects with The Pump Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: Lash Legend via Pinfall

Third Match: Damon Kemp vs. Sha Samuels w/Noam Dar

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kemp with a wrist lock escape. Kemp with three waist lock takedowns. Kemp grapples around Samuels. Kemp with The Gator Roll. Kemp with a GutWrench Suplex. Kem whips Samuels across the ring. Kemp bodyslams Samuels. Samuels fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Kemp is throwing haymakers at Samuels. Samuels reverses out of the irish whip from Kemp. Samuels with a running elbow smash. Samuels levels Kemp with The Body Avalanche. Samuels with a Running Lariat for a two count. Samuels uppercuts the left hamstring of Kemp. Samuels drops his weight on the left shoulder of Kemp. Samuels with clubbing elbow smashes. Samuels kicks Kemp in the back for a two count. Dar gives Samuels the flask. Samuels with clubbing blows to Kemp’s back.

Samuels bodyslams Kemp. Samuels with Two Elbow Drops. Samuels with The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Kemp attacks the midsection of Samuels. Samuels drives the left shoulder of Kemp into the canvas. Samuels applies an arm-bar. Kemp is displaying his fighting spirit. Samuels reverses out of the irish whip from Kemp. Kemp side steps Samuels into the turnbuckles. Samuels kicks Kemp in the face. Samuels goes for The Flying Elbow Drop, but Kemp ducks out of the way. Kemp scores the ankle pick. Kemp with a fireman’s carry takeover. Kemp with Two Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex’s. Kemp follows that with a running shoulder tackle. Kemp hits The Rolling Senton. Dar trips Kemp from the outside. Samuels attacks Kemp from behind. Samuels whips Kemp across the ring. Samuels connects with The SpineBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sha Samuels via Pinfall

Fourth Match: The A-Kid vs. Charlie Dempsey In A Heritage Cup Rules Match

FIRST ROUND

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dempsey with a wrist lock takedown. Dempsey applies a headscissors neck lock. Kid grapevines the legs of Dempsey. Kid pulls back the arms of Dempsey. Kid kicks Dempsey in the face. Kid with a waist lock go-behind. Dempsey applies a hammerlock. Dempsey repeatedly falls into the canvas to create more pressure. Dempsey applies The Muta Lock. Dempsey with a Front Chancery Suplex for a two count. Dempsey applies a front face lock. Kid escapes the hold. Kid dropkicks Dempsey for a two count. Dempsey blocks The Sleeper Hold. Front Face Lock Exchange. Kid with a double leg takedown. Kid with The Bridging Jackknife Hold for a two count as time expires.

SECOND ROUND

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dempsey applies a side headlock. Kid whips Dempsey across the ring. Dempsey drops Kid with a shoulder tackle. Kid drops down on the canvas. Kid with a Hip Toss for a one count. Kid grabs a side headlock. Kid with a side headlock takeover. Wrist Lock Exchange. Dempsey with a Northern Lights Suplex. Dempsey applies a top wrist lock. Kid pops back on his feet. Dempsey with a Knuckle Lock Suplex. Dempsey targets the back of Kid’s neck. Dempsey goes for a Judo Throw, but Kid lands back on his feet. Kid applies The Sleeper Hold. Kid transitions into The Octopus Stretch. Kid with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Dempsey drives his knee into the midsection of Kid. Dempsey with clubbing shoulder blocks. Test Of Strength. Dempsey has the leverage advantage. Kid bridges out of the full mount position. Monkey Flip Exchange. Toe Kick Exchange. Kid applies a side headlock. Dempsey drops Kid with a Spinning BackBreaker as time expires.

THIRD ROUND

Hamstring Kick/Palm Strike Exchange. Kid with a single leg takedown. Double Leg Lock. Palm Strike Exchange. Dempsey grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kid kicks Dempsey in the back. Dempsey with a forearm smash. Dempsey with clubbing blows to Kid’s back. Dempsey with a knee lift. Dempsey follows that with a chop/uppercut combination. Dempsey with a sharp knee strike for a two count. Dempsey with a Running Uppercut for a two count. Dempsey applies a front face lock. Side Headlock Exchange. Kid rolls Dempsey over for a two count. Dempsey denies The Boston Crab. Dempsey with The Bridging Wheelbarrow Suplex for a two count. Dempsey rams his elbow against Kid’s ribs. Dempsey makes Kid tap out to The Reverse Bow & Arrow Stretch.

FOURTH ROUND

Kid repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Dempsey. Dempsey blocks a boot from Kid. Dempsey with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Kid with clubbing up kicks. Forearm Exchange. Uppercut Exchange. Kid ducks a clothesline from Dempsey. Kid with a German Suplex. Kid goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Dempsey holds onto the ropes. Kid dodges The Back Fist. Kid with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Dempsey headbutts the midsection of Kid. Dempsey with a knee lift. Short-Arm Reversal by Kid. Kid with a knife edge chop. Kid applies The Sleeper Hold. Kid transitions into The Guillotine Choke. Dempsey with an Overhook Suplex. Kid escapes The Butterfly Suplex. Standing Switch Exchange. Kid with The Half & Half Suplex. Kid connects with The Leaping SuperKick to tie things up at 1-1.

FIFTH ROUND

Dempsey side steps Kid into the turnbuckles. Kid kicks Dempsey in the face. Kid with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Kid applies a front face lock. Kid with The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Kid with clubbing mid-kicks. Kid goes into the lateral press for a two count. Kid applies The Triangle Choke. Kid ducks a clothesline from Dempsey. Kid goes for The Cross-Arm-Breaker, but Dempsey counters with The PowerBomb for a two count. Kid applies The Sleeper Hold. Kid with The Flying Mid-Kick. Kid kicks Dempsey in the back. Test Of Strength. Kid with a full mount cover for a two count. Dempsey bridges back to a vertical base. Kid connects with The MoonSault DDT for a two count as time expires.

SIXTH ROUND

Kid with a Corner Dropkick. Kid with a Release German Suplex. Dempsey answers with clubbing elbw smashes. Kid with The Snap Dragon Suplex. Dempsey grabs his towel. Kid with another Release German Suplex. The referee gets rid of the towel. Dempsey hands Kid brass knuckles. The referee admonishes Kid. Dempsey scores a right jab. Dempsey plants Kid with The Bridging Leg Capture Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Charlie Dempsey (2-1) via Pinfall

