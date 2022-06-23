WWE NXT UK Results 6/23/22

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

Commentators: (Andy Shepherd & Nigel McGuinness)

@AshtonSmith_WWE & @olivercarterGH have vacated the #NXTUK Tag Team Titles due to an injury Smith sustained during their Tag Team Title win.

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Isla Dawn vs. Myla Grace

Dawn shoves Grace after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dawn sends Grace first into the canvas. Grace applies a waist lock. Grace with a double leg takedown. Grace rolls Dawn over for a one count. Dawn ducks a clothesline from Grace. Dawn with the backslide cover for a two count. Grace answers with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Dawn denies The Rolling Crucifix. Grace slides under Dawn. Grace brings Dawn to the mat. Grace with a low dropkick. Dawn regroups on the outside. Dawn slams Grace’s head on the top rope. Dawn dropkicks Grace. Dawn kicks Grace in the face. Dawn sends Grace to the corner. Dawn starts choking Grace. Grace kicks Dawn in the gut. Grace with a forearm smash. Dawn kicks the left knee of Grace.

Dawn drops Grace with a Running Meteora for a two count. Dawn applies a rear chin lock. Dawn transitions into a bow and arrow stretch. Dawn flips Grace over. Grace kicks Dawn in the face. Grace ducks a clothesline from Dawn. Grace with three clotheslines. Grace with The Splitting Leg Drop. Dawn side steps Grace into the turnbuckles. Grace with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Grace with a Tiger Feint Kick. Grace follows that with The Tornado DDT for a two count. Dawn with heavy bodyshots. Dawn with a forearm smash. Dawn sends Grace to the corner. Dawn with a Rising Knee Strike. Grace kicks Dawn in the face. Grace goes for a Flying Crossbody Block, but Dawkins ducks out of the way. Dawn with a Roundhouse Kick. Dawn connects with The Half Nelson Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Isla Dawn via Pinfall

– Next week on NXT UK, Wolfgang will battle Sha Samuels.

– Noam Dar tells Sid Scala that he has no worthy competitors and jokingly considers retirement and having one final match in a massive stadium where the crowd will be chanting, please don’t go, please don’t go.

– Video recap of Trent Seven turning his back on Tyler Bate.

The ferocious @BDavenportWWE will return to #NXTUK, and she has her sights set on the #NXTUK Women's Championship!

Second Match: Sarray vs. Nina Samuels

Sarray rolls Samuels over for a two count. Sarray applies the single leg crab. Samuels grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Sarray blocks a lariat from Samuels. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sarray with a deep arm-drag. Sarray with a low dropkick. Samuels catches Sarray in mid-air. Samuels with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Samuels stomps on Sarray’s back. Samuels slams Sarray’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Samuels repeatedly stomps on Sarray’s chest. Samuels is choking Sarray with her boot. Sarray with two toe kicks. Samuels punches Sarray in the back. Samuels repeatedly whips Sarray into the turnbuckles. Samuels fish hooks Sarray. Samuels gets Sarray tied up in the ropes. Samuels dropkicks Sarray’s back for a two count.

Samuels rams her elbow across the small of Sarray’s back. Samuels grapevines the legs of Sarray. Samuels applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Sarray falls on top of her for a two count. Samuels kicks Sarray in the gut. Samules goes for a Bodyslam, but Sarray lands back on her feet. Sarray rolls Samuels over for a two count. Sarray with forearm shivers. Sarray dropkicks the left knee of Samuels. Samuels punches Sarray in the back. Samuels drives Sarray back first into the turnbuckles. Samuels puts Sarray on the top turnbuckle. Forearm Exchange. Sarray HeadButts Samuels. Sarray kicks Samuels in the face. Sarray with The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Sarray delivers The Sunray Dropkick. Sarray connects with The Exploder Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sarray via Pinfall

Third Match: Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen vs. Die Familie vs. Mark Andrews & Wild Boar vs. Dave Mastiff & Jack Starz In A Fatal Four Way Elimination Match For The Vacated WWE NXT UK Tag Team Championship

Mark Andrews and Jack Starz will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Andrews applies a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Starz with a single leg takedown. Andrews push kicks Starz towards the ropes. Raja tags himself in. Raja kicks Andrews in the gut. Raja with a forearm smash. Raja sends Andrews face first into the canvas. Raja goes for a Bodyslam, but Andrews lands back on his feet. Andrews sends Raja to the corner. Andrews blocks a boot from Raja. Andrews tags in Boar. Andrews with a Tiger Feint Kick. Boar with Three Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Boar tags in Jensen. Boar kicks Jensen in the gut. Boar is throwing haymakers at Jensen. Jensen reverses out of the irish whip from Boar. Jensen Powerslams Boar. Jensen with an elbow drop. Jensen with a corner clothesline. Briggs tags himself in. Inverted Atomic Drop/Running Boot Combination. Teoman tags himself in. Teoman repeatedly stomps on Boar’s chest. Haymaker Exchange. Teoman bodyslams Boar. Teoman whips Boar into the turnbuckles. Teoman tags in Raja.

Die Familie are putting the boots to Boar. Raja tags in Teoman. Raja sends Boar ribs first into the turnbuckles. Raja with a corner clothesline. Teoman delivers a gut punch. Teoman taunts the crowd. Teoman with a forearm smash. Teoman knocks Andrews off the ring apron. Teoman sends Boar to the corner. Boar with a Running Clothesline. Boar tags in Mastiff. Mastiff punches Teoman. Mastiff bodyslams Teoman. Mastiff tags in Starz. Double Irish Whip. Double HeadButt for a two count. Starz with the irish whip. Starz tags in Mastiff. Starz with a shoulder block. Mastiff throws Starz into the midsection of Teoman. Mastiff tags in Starz. Following a snap mare takeover, Starz with an assisted uppercut for a two count. Starz applies a rear chin lock. Starz brings Teoman to the corner. Starz tags in Mastiff. Mastiff with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Mastiff gets distracted by Charlie Dempsey. Teoman punches Mastiff in the back. Teoman tags in Briggs.

Briggs and Mastiff clears the ring. Forearm Exchange. Double Lariat. Both guys are knocked down after a double clothesline. Teoman tags himself in. Teoman gets Mastiff tied up in the ring skirt. Die Familie gangs up on Mastiff and Boar. Briggs blasts Raja off the apron. Briggs Chokeslams Teoman onto the cavalry. Andrews tags himself in. Andrews with an Apron Enzuigiri. Andrews delivers The Shooting Star Press to the outside. Andrews rolls Teoman back into the ring. Andrews with a running forearm smash. Andrews tags in Boar. Boar with a Corner Spear. Andrews with a Corner Meteora. Dropkick/German Suplex Combination. Toeman tags in Starz. Starz goes for The Sunset Flip, but Boar lands back on his feet. Boar punches Andrews. Boar with a Seated Senton. Boar hits The Hammerlock Lariat for a two count. Boar tags in Andrews. Boar with a Corner Spear. Starz punches Andrews. Starz dropkicks Boar. Andrews with The Uranage Slam. Andrews with another Shooting Star Press for a two count. Boar with a Reverse Senton Splash in the corner. Starz follows that with an inside cradle to score the first pinfall of the match. Mark Andrews and Wild Boar has been eliminated.

Teoman stomps on Starz back and chest. The referee checks on Starz. Teoman kicks Starz in the gut. Starz with forearm smash. Starz goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Teoman tagged out to Raja. Raja dumps Starz out of the ring. Dempsey uppercuts Starz. Raja rolls Starz back into the ring. Raja drives Starz back first into the turnbuckles. Raja tags in Teoman. Raja whips Starz into the turnbuckles. Starz side steps Raja into the turnbuckles. Starz dropkicks Teoman. Mastiff and Jensen are tagged in. Mastiff scores two elbow knockdowns. Mastiff with a Back Body Drop. Mastiff tees off on Jensen. Jensen applies a side headlock. Mastiff whips Jensen across the ring. Mastiff with a Running Crossbody Block. Mastiff ducks a clothesline from Briggs. Mastiff clotheslines the back of Briggs back. Mastiff with a Senton Splash. Mastiff with a Release German Suplex. Dempsey pulls Starz out of the ring. Dempsey with The GutWrench Suplex on the floor. Raja made the blind tag. Mastiff knocks Teoman off the man. Raja puts Mastiff away with Two Leaping Flatliners. Dave Mastiff and Jack Starz has been eliminated.

Briggs tags in Jensen. Raja with a blindside shot. Die Familie gangs up on Briggs. Jensen with forearm shivers. Teoman kicks the left knee of Jensen. Teoman drives Jensen back first into the turnbuckles. Jensen launches Teoman over the top rope. Teoman dropkicks Briggs into the steel ring post. Jensen throws Teoman back into the ring. Jensen blocks a boot from Teoman. Jensen applies a side headlock. Teoman tags in Raja. Teoman whips Jensen across the ring. Teoman drops down on the canvas. Raja kicks Jensen in the back. Teoman with a running forearm smash. Raja drills Jensen with The BrainBuster for a two count. Raja tags in Teoman. Step Up Enzuigiri/Sky High Combination for a two count. Jensen denies The Evil Eye. Jensen with a Spinning Belly to Back Suplex. Briggs and Raja are tagged in.

Briggs with rapid fire haymakers. Briggs drops Raja with The Big Boot. Briggs with a Side Walk Slam. Briggs with The Big Splash. Briggs is fired up. Briggs takes a swipe at Dempsey. Raja hits The Backstabber. Raja tags in Teoman. Powerslam/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Raja tosses Jensen out of the ring. Teoman with Three Double Foot Stomps. Teoman applies The Evil Eye. Briggs rolls Teoman over for a two count. Briggs side steps Teoman into the turnbuckles. Briggs with a Back Body Drop. Jensen and Raja are tagged in. Jensen kicks Raja in the face. Jensen unloads a flurry of left jabs. Jensen with a Discus Punch. Jensen tags in Briggs. Briggs and Jensen kicks Die Famile off the apron. Briggs and Jensen connects with their Running Lariat/Leg Sweep Combination to pickup the victory. After the match, Fallon Henley comes into the ring to celebrate with Briggs and Jensen to close the show.

Winner: New WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions, Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen via Pinfall

