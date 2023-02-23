Tuesday’s live edition of WWE NXT drew 589,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 7.96% from last week’s 640,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 6.66% from last week’s 0.15 rating in the key demo. The 0.14 rating represents 183,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 8.95% from the 201,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.15 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #16 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #17 ranking on cable.

NXT ranked #61 in viewership on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #53 viewership ranking on cable.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the third-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the third-highest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with the January 17 episode. Tuesday’s NXT viewership was just under the 2022 average, while the key demo rating was even with the 2022 average. Sports competition on cable for Tuesday night included two College Basketball games on ESPN, two College Basketball games on ESPN2, two College Basketball games on FS1, one College Basketball game on ESPNU, one Women’s College Basketball game on Big Ten Network, one UEFA Champions League Soccer game on TUDN, one Recopa Sudamericana Soccer game on BeIn Sport Espanol, and MLW Underground on REELZ. This week’s NXT viewership was down 7.96% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 6.66% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 5.15% from the episode that aired one year ago in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 16.66% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2022 episode was the post-Vengeance Day show.

1000 Pound Sisters on TLC topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.29 rating, also drawing 1.233 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.119 million viewers, also drawing a 0.17 key demo rating.

FBI on CBS topped the night on broadcast TV in viewership with an average of 6.892 million viewers, also drawing a 0.48 key demo rating. The Rookie on ABC topped the night on broadcast TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.55 rating, also drawing 4.151 million viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT aired live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Ivy Nile vs. Alba Fyre, Chase University vs. The Dyad, Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams, Jacy Jayne vs. Indi Hartwell, NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade in a non-title match, plus NXT Champion Bron Breakker defending against Jinder Mahal, which was the main event.

Below is our 2023 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 3 Episode: 653,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 10 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 17 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 607,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 7 Episode: 562,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Vengeance Day episode)

February 14 Episode: 640,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 21 Episode: 589,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 28 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 623,461 viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.14 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

