This week’s live edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 600,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 2.04% from last week’s 588,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.13 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s 0.13 rating in the key demo. The 0.13 rating represents 170,000 18-49 viewers, which is also even with the 170,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.13 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #21 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.13 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #14 ranking on cable. If you include broadcast primetime, NXT ranked #35 for the night, which is down from the overall ranking of #30 that last week’s show drew.

NXT ranked #46 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #53 viewership ranking on cable. If you include broadcast primetime, NXT ranked #60 for the night, which is up from the overall ranking of #67 that last week’s show drew.

Tuesday’s NXT episode drew the highest total audience since June 21, which was a taped episode. This week’s key demo numbers were even with last week, but the 18-34 demographic numbers were higher than usual. Discovery’s Shark Week programming topped the night on the Cable Top 150, but the shows had small audiences. Besides Jaws vs. Kraken ranking #1 at 9pm with a 0.29 cable rating and just 917,000 viewers, the Impractical Jokers special at 8pm ranked #2 with a 0.27 key demo rating and just 825,000 viewers, while the Pig vs. Shark special at 10pm ranked #3 with a 0.25 key demo rating and just 850,000 viewers. Discovery had 14 more first-run or replay Shark Week shows that made the Cable Top 150 past these top 3 mentioned above. There was some sports competition last night as the MLB game between the NY Yankees and the NY Mets drew 912,000 viewers with a 0.23 key demo rating at 7pm, ranking #4 on the Cable Top 150. The Real Madrid vs. America soccer game on TUDN ranked #5 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.21 key demo rating and just 466,000 viewers at 10pm. This week’s NXT viewership was up 2.04% from last week, while the key demo rating was even with last week.

Shark Week’s Jaws vs. Kraken on Discovery topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.29 rating, also drawing just 917,000 viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.204 million viewers, also drawing a 0.18 key demo rating.

America’s Got Talent on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.467 million viewers. America’s Got Talent also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.77 rating.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 15.38% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 8.33% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2021 episode was a taped show that aired on Syfy.

January 4 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 11 Episode: 647,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 593,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 619,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode: 400,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 15 Episode: 525,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Vengeance Day Syfy episode)

February 22 Episode: 621,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 1 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 613,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Roadblock episode)

March 15 Episode: 624,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 628,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 29 Episode: 626,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 631,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Stand & Deliver episode)

April 12 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Title Tuesday episode)

April 19 Episode: 569,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 577,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode: 661,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Spring Breakin’ episode)

May 10 Episode: 533,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 17 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 24 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 31 Episode: 534,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 7 Episode: 657,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-In Your House episode)

June 14 Episode: 612,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 21 Episode: 637,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 28 Episode: 570,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 5 Episode: 593,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash episode)

July 12 Episode: 582,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 19 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 26 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

