WWE Polls on Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler In RAW Underground, Braun Strowman – WWE SmackDown Promo

– WWE is teasing that another Superstar will feel the wrath of WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman during Friday’s SummerSlam go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX. The Monster debuted his new bald look last week as he prepares to defend against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt on Sunday.

Below is a new promo for Friday’s show, which will also feature Jeff Hardy vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles, with the title on the line:

– WWE issued a new poll this week asking fans who would win in a RAW Underground fight – Nia Jax or Shayna Baszler. As of this writing, 79% voted for Baszler.

As noted, this week’s RAW Underground saw Baszler bring Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke to the main roster for their debuts in the “worked shoot-style” fighting concept. Shafir made indie women’s wrestler Brandi Lauren tap out, but after the fight Nia Jax stormed the platform and attacked Shafir, then Duke. Baszler and Jax squared up for a fight but Jax walked out as host Shane McMahon tried to get her to fight.

It looks like Jax will make her RAW Underground in-ring debut next Monday night during Week 4, but that has not been confirmed.

