Several WWE producers for matches on this week’s RAW have been revealed, according to Fightful Select.

The RAW Women’s Title match between champion Becky Lynch and opener Bianca Belair was produced by Tyson Kidd and WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly.

Shane Helms and Shawn Daivari produced Austin Theory’s win over Rey Mysterio.

Former tag team partners Jamie Noble and Jimmy Wang Yang, who is working a producer’s tryout, produced Finn Balor’s win over Chad Gable.

The Street Profits’ loss to Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode was produced by Pat Buck and Petey Williams, who is also working a tryout with the company.

The Seth Rollins in-ring segment was produced by Adam Pearce.

