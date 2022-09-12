The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.

This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:

* Seth Rollins in-ring promo

* Matt Riddle vs. Finn Balor

* Promo with Dominik Mysterio

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defend against IYO SKY and Dakota Kai

* Johnny Gargano vs. Chad Gable

* Promo with Austin Theory

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defends in Open Challenge vs. Sonya Deville

* Omos wins a squash match

* Segment with The Miz, Maryse and Dexter Lumis

* Dominik Mysterio vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge is scheduled to main event

* MVP, Otis, Bayley, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest are also scheduled

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and join us for live RAW coverage and Viewing Party here. Below is the announced line-up as of this writing:

* Johnny Gargano makes his in-ring return vs. Chad Gable

* Dominik Mysterio vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defend against IYO SKY and Dakota Kai

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair issues an Open Challenge for the title

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.