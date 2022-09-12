The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.
This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:
* Seth Rollins in-ring promo
* Matt Riddle vs. Finn Balor
* Promo with Dominik Mysterio
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defend against IYO SKY and Dakota Kai
* Johnny Gargano vs. Chad Gable
* Promo with Austin Theory
* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defends in Open Challenge vs. Sonya Deville
* Omos wins a squash match
* Segment with The Miz, Maryse and Dexter Lumis
* Dominik Mysterio vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge is scheduled to main event
* MVP, Otis, Bayley, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest are also scheduled
* Johnny Gargano makes his in-ring return vs. Chad Gable
* Dominik Mysterio vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defend against IYO SKY and Dakota Kai
* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair issues an Open Challenge for the title
