The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight's WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select.

This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:

* In-ring promo with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, leading to a match that will apparently be The Bloodline vs. The New Day and Matt Riddle

* Baron Corbin vs. Cedric Alexander

* In-ring promo with WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins

* Elias vs. Otis

* A promo to set up the women’s War Games match

* Shelton Benjamin vs. Austin Theory

* In-ring promo from The Miz

* The Miz vs. Johnny Gargano

* Nikki Cross vs. WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke (non-title?). Damage CTRL is listed as being with Cross

* WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins defends in an Open Challenge. A physical segment with Bobby Lashley is scheduled to happen right before the match. Austin Theory is listed as Rollins’ opponent but it should be noted that WWE has adjusted for these surprises in the past

Below is the announced line-up as of this writing:

* Fallout from Crown Jewel

* Survivor Series build begins

* WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins defends in an Open Challenge

