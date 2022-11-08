Nick Aldis is reportedly upset over how the NWA has treated his wife Mickie James.

As noted, Aldis revealed this past weekend in a now-deleted Instagram video that he handed his notice in to NWA officials. The company then announced today that Aldis has been suspended, and pulled from Saturday’s Hard Times III pay-per-view, and Sunday’s Revolution Rumble event. It was also stated that this is not a wrestling, and confirmed that Aldis’ contract is set to expire on December 31. Aldis then issued a statement to fans, and indicated that comments NWA President Billy Corgan made about women’s wrestlers had something to do with giving his notice. You can click here for the original statement from the NWA, and you can click here for Aldis’ response.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that Aldis was scheduled to do media interviews today to promote Hard Times, but those were nixed when the suspension was announced.

In postponing an interview today, Aldis noted that Corgan’s respect towards James in the lead-up to the all-women’s NWA Empowerrr pay-per-view in 2021, and following the pay-per-view, was a huge reason for the relationship between Aldis and the NWA souring.

It was also said that James and Aldis have never spoken out about the disrespect publicly because of Aldis’ spot as a top name in the NWA.

James served as Executive Producer of the Empowerrr pay-per-view in August 2021, then wrestled the next night at the NWA 73 pay-per-view, defeating Kylie Rae. She has made several appearances for the NWA since then.

There are also several women that have regularly appeared for the NWA, who also felt disrespected by comments made by Corgan and NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch, where they said there aren’t enough women’s division depth or enough women that could work the NWA style to carry a second all-women’s pay-per-view.

While Aldis’ NWA Hard Times media was postponed, word is that he will do some media this week to address the situation with the NWA.

It was reported earlier how NWA COO Joe Galli stated that the Aldis situation “is not a wrestling angle.” This new report from Fightful notes that people in the NWA locker room were asked if this is a work, and they said they weren’t sure either way.

