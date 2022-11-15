The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.

This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:

* WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins to deliver promo

* Bobby Lashley vs. Mustafa Ali

* Mia Yim vs. Tamina Snuka

* Matt Riddle vs. Chad Gable

* The Miz hosts a special edition of MizTV to apologize and address recent allegations made by Johnny Gargano

* Shelton Benjamin vs. Dominik Mysterio

* War Games promo package

* Dana Brooke vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY

* Dolph Ziggler vs. Austin Theory

* Akira Tozawa vs. Baron Corbin

* Backstage segments are scheduled before the main event

* Matt Riddle vs. Elias

