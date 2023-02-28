The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.

This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:

* Promo with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa leading to match vs. The Street Profits

* MVP hosts The VIP Lounge with Brock Lesnar and Omos

* Cody Rhodes vs. Chad Gable

* Promo with The Judgment Day

* Carmella vs. Asuka

* Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae

* The Miz hosts “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood” edition of MizTV to reveal dream-come-true envelope gift from Maryse. Seth Rollins was booked to steal The Miz’s phone at some point

* Bobby Lashley vs. Elias

* Otis vs. Johnny Gargano. Maximum Male Models are to be at ringside

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY defend against Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita in the main event

* Rick Boogs was factored into creative plans as well

