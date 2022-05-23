The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.

This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of 7pm ET:

* Riddle opens with an in-ring promo, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos featured

* Riddle and The Street Profits vs. The Usos and Sami Zayn

* Bobby Lashley’s All-Mighty Challenge for MVP and Omos

* In-ring promo with The Judgment Day

* AJ Styles and Liv Morgan vs. Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley

* King’s Court segment with WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler and guest Veer Mahaan

* Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki A.S.H. with involvement from Doudrop and Sonya Deville

* Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz

* Chad Gable vs. Ezekiel

* Bobby Lashley vs. MVP, winner chooses stipulation for Hell In a Cell

* Becky Lynch vs. Asuka, if Becky wins she will be added to Asuka vs. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair inside Hell In a Cell

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below is the announced line-up as of this writing:

* Becky Lynch speaks on her loss to new #1 contender Asuka

* The Miz vs. Cody Rhodes

* Bobby Lashley hosts The All-Mighty Challenge for MVP and Omos

* More build for WWE Hell In a Cell

