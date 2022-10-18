Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.804 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 1.09% from last week’s 1.824 million viewers for the post-Extreme Rules and DX 25th Anniversary edition of the RAW season premiere.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.941 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.876 million), the second hour drew 1.852 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.894 million) and the final hour drew 1.618 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.703 million).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 9.09% from last week’s 0.55 key demo rating. The 0.50 key demo rating represents 648,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 10.24% from the 722,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.55 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #5 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.50 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s #5 ranking. The NFL Monday Night Football game between the Broncos and the Chargers on ESPN at 8:13pm topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 3.75 key demo rating. The game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 12.050 million.

RAW ranked #14 for the night in viewership on cable this week, behind the Broncos vs. Chargers NFL game on ESPN, Monday Night Kickoff on ESPN, Monday Night Post-game on ESPN, The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Jesse Watters Primetime, Special Report with Bret Baier, Hannity, Rachel Maddow Show, Sportscenter at midnight, Gutfeld!, The Ingraham Angle, and Outnumbered. This is down from last week’s #13 ranking for the night in viewership on cable.

Monday’s RAW drew the sixteenth-highest total audience of the year so far, and the tenth-highest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with two other episodes. RAW had major strong competition from Week 6 of NFL Monday Night Football this week as the Broncos vs. Chargers game drew around 23 million viewers on ESPN, including the related programs. The NFL did not air on ABC or ESPN2 this week. This week’s RAW viewership was down 1.09% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was down 9.09% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was up 13.25% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 28.20% from the same week in 2021.

Bachelor In Paradise on ABC drew an average of 2.088 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while The Neighborhood drew 5.509 million viewers on CBS, The Voice drew 6.227 million viewers on NBC, 911 drew 4.965 million viewers on FOX, CW’s All American drew 388,000 viewers, Telemundo’s Exatlon drew 978,000 viewers, and Univision’s La Herencia drew 1.641 million viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. The Voice drew the top key demo rating of the night with a 0.70, while NCIS on CBS at 9pm drew the top viewership of the night with 6.914 million.

Monday’s RAW aired live from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK, and had the following line-up advertised ahead of time – the return of Elias, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Alpha Academy, Cora Jade appearing with Rhea Ripley to choose “Pick Your Poison” opponent for Roxanne Perez on WWE NXT, Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz with Lumis’ WWE future on the line, Brock Lesnar appearing to respond to a call-out by Bobby Lashley, plus new WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins defending against Matt Riddle, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 3 Episode: 1.716 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Day 1 episode)

January 10 Episode: 1.633 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 1.613 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 1.766 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 1.865 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode: 1.387 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 14 Episode: 1.602 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 21 Episode: 1.825 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

February 28 Episode: 1.753 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 7 Episode: 1.775 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 14 Episode: 1.700 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 21 Episode: 1.770 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 28 Episode: 1.979 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WrestleMania RAW episode)

April 4 Episode: 2.101 million viewers with a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania 38 episode)

April 11 Episode: 1.803 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 18 Episode: 1.648 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 25 Episode: 1.614 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Randy Orton 20th Anniversary episode)

May 2 Episode: 1.581 million viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 9 Episode: 1.652 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania Backlash episode)

May 16 Episode: 1.737 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 23 Episode: 1.732 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 30 Episode: 1.497 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 6 Episode: 1.872 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Hell In a Cell episode)

June 13 Episode: 1.695 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 20 Episode: 1.986 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 27 Episode: 1.951 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic (John Cena 20th Anniversary episode)

July 4 Episode: 1.563 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-MITB Independence Day episode)

July 11 Episode: 1.735 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 18 Episode: 1.765 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 25 Episode: 1.901 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Rey Mysterio 20th Anniversary MSG episode)

August 1 Episode: 2.230 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-SummerSlam episode)

August 8 Episode: 1.956 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 15 Episode: 1.978 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 22 Episode: 2.005 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 29 Episode: 2.107 million viewers with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 5 Episode: 2.054 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Clash at The Castle episode)

September 12 Episode: 1.710 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 19 Episode: 1.594 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 26 Episode: 1.674 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 3 Episode: 1.599 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 10 Episode: 1.824 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Season Premiere, post-Extreme Rules, DX 25th Anniversary episode)

October 17 Episode: 1.804 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 24 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 1.756 million viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.50 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Viewership Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

