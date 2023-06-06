Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.828 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 13.47% from last week’s 1.611 million viewers for the Memorial Day post-Night of Champions episode.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.827 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.642 million), the second hour drew 1.8989 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.696 million) and the final hour drew 1.759 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.495 million viewers).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 7.69% from last week’s 0.52 key demo rating. The 0.56 key demo rating represents 726,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 6.3% from the 683,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.52 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.56 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up from last week’s #4 ranking.

RAW ranked #5 for the day in viewership on cable this week, behind The Five, Rachel Maddow Show, Hannity, and Jesse Watters Primetime. This is down from last week’s #4 ranking for the night in viewership on cable. While RAW topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.56 key demo rating, The Five topped the night on cable in viewership with 2.645 million viewers, also drawing a 0.14 key demo rating for the #12 spot on the Cable Top 150.

Monday’s RAW drew the highest total audience since the post-WrestleMania 39 episode on April 3 and the highest key demo rating since May 15. This was the seventh-highest total audience of the year so far, and the sixth-highest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with three others. This week’s total audience and key demo rating were well above the 2022 averages. This week’s RAW viewership was up 13.47% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was up 7.69% from last week. Hour 3 of Monday’s RAW had higher key demo viewership than Hour 1, which is rare.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 2.35% from the same week in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 7.69% from the same week in 2022. The 2022 show was the post-Hell In a Cell episode.

Celebrity Family Feud on ABC drew an average of 3.642 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while Mission Impossible drew 2.899 million viewers on CBS, American Ninja Warrior drew 3.094 million viewers on NBC, the Stas On Mars premiere drew 1.323 million viewers on FOX, CW’s Rising drew 368,000 viewers, Telemundo’s Top Chef VIP drew 871,000 viewers, and Univision’s Rosa De Guadalupe drew 1.068 million viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. Celebrity Family Feud drew the top key demo rating of the night with a 0.48 and the top viewership with the 3.642 million.

Monday’s live WWE RAW aired from the XL Center in Hartford, CT, with the following line-up announced head of time – Becky Lynch vs. Sonya Deville and Zoey Stark vs. Natalya in Women’s Money In the Bank Qualifiers, Cody Rhodes appearing on MizTV to discuss Brock Lesnar, plus WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defending against Damian Priest, which was the main event.

Below is our 2023 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the RAW Top 10 video for this week:

January 2 Episode: 1.605 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 9 Episode: 1.693 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 16 Episode: 1.489 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 23 Episode: 2.344 million viewers with a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic (RAW 30th Anniversary episode)

January 30 Episode: 2.114 million viewers with a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 6 Episode: 1.866 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 13 Episode: 1.812 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 20 Episode: 2.006 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

February 27 Episode: 1.768 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 6 Episode: 1.827 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 13 Episode: 1.705 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 20 Episode: 1.771 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 27 Episode: 1.843 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 3 Episode: 2.260 million viewers with a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania 39 episode)

April 10 Episode: 1.818 million viewers with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 17 Episode: 1.815 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 24 Episode: 1.815 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 1 Episode: 1.778 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WWE Draft episode)

May 8 Episode: 1.785 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Backlash and post-Draft episode)

May 15 Episode: 1.716 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 22 Episode: 1.638 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 29 Episode: 1.611 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Night of Champions Memorial Day episode)

June 5 Episode: 1.828 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

2022 Viewership Average: 1.735 million viewers per episode

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.46 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 1.756 million viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.50 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Viewership Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

