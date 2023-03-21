Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.771 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 3.87% from last week’s 1.705 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.778 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.779 million), the second hour drew 1.807 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.760 million) and the final hour drew 1.729 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.575 million viewers).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 3.77% from last week’s 0.53 key demo rating. The 0.55 key demo rating represents 722,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 4.49% from the 691,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.53 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #2 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.55 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s #2 ranking.

RAW ranked #11 for the day in viewership on cable this week, behind Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Five, Jesse Watters Primetime, Hannity, Rachel Maddow Show, Special Report with Bret Baier, The Ingraham Angle, Beat with Ari Melber, The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell, the World Baseball Classic between Mexico and Japan, and Gutfeld!. This is down from last week’s #10 ranking for the night in viewership on cable. The World Baseball Classic on FS1 also topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.68 key demo rating, drawing 1.885 million viewers.

Monday’s RAW drew the sixth-highest total audience of the year so far, and the fourth-highest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with February 6. This week’s total audience and key demo rating were both over the 2022 average. This week’s RAW viewership was up 3.87% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was up 3.77% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was up 0.06% from the same week in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 10% from the same week in 2022.

The Bachelor on ABC drew an average of 3.264 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while The Neighborhood drew 5.678 million viewers on CBS, The Voice drew 6.471 million viewers on NBC, 911 drew 4.413 million viewers on FOX, CW’s All American drew 457,000 viewers, Telemundo’s Casa de Famosos drew 1.250 million viewers, and Univision’s Perdona Nuestros Pecados drew 1.428 million viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. The Voice drew the top key demo rating of the night with a 0.64, while NCIS on CBS at 9pm drew the top viewership of the night with 6.599 million.

Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW aired live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Montez Ford in a non-title match, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Asuka vs. Carmella and Chelsea Green, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Maximum Male Models, Logan Paul filming a special WWE in-ring edition of his “IMPAULSIVE” podcast, plus Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returning to RAW for WrestleMania 39 build with Cody Rhodes, which was the show-closing segment.

Below is our 2023 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the RAW Top 10 video for this week:

January 2 Episode: 1.605 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 9 Episode: 1.693 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 16 Episode: 1.489 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 23 Episode: 2.344 million viewers with a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic (RAW 30th Anniversary episode)

January 30 Episode: 2.114 million viewers with a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 6 Episode: 1.866 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 13 Episode: 1.812 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 20 Episode: 2.006 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

February 27 Episode: 1.768 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 6 Episode: 1.827 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 13 Episode: 1.705 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 20 Episode: 1.771 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 27 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 1.735 million viewers per episode

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.46 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 1.756 million viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.50 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Viewership Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

