Alicia Atout is now a free agent.

Atout took to Facebook today and announced that she has received her release from MLW. She thanked the company and looked ahead to her next chapter in pro wrestling.

“I’m officially a free agent! I’ve been granted my release from MLW. My time there allowed me to grow, be creative, and create some lifelong memories and friendships. I appreciate the opportunity and have so much love for that dope locker room. Life’s constantly changing and I’m psyched for future adventures. Looking forward to my next chapter in wrestling. [eyes emoji] [stars emoji],” she wrote.

It was noted by Fightful Select that the split was amicable. Atout had just signed a new contract with MLW in April 2022.

Atout launched her music blog and YouTube channel in 2013 at the age of 17, and started interviewing pro wrestlers. She was hired by Impact Wrestling to work as a backstage interviewer from 2018-2019, while also co-hosting the Behind The Lights digital series with Santino Marella. She worked the All In pay-per-view in September 2018, and was later offered a job with AEW. Atout made her AEW debut as a backstage correspondent at Double Or Nothing 2019, but signed with MLW that November. She had been with MLW ever since, often appearing as the manager to then-real-life boyfriend Richard Holliday until he was diagnosed with stage four Hodgkin’s lymphoma in September 2022. Atout has also worked for numerous indie promotions, and served as the emcee for the 20 Years of Hell one-man show tour for WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley in 2018.

Below is the full Facebook post from Atout:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.