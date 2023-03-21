MLW world champion Alexander Hammerstone says he turned in his greatest performance yet in his massive rematch with Jacob Fatu.

The Hammer defeated the Samoan Werewolf a year-and-a-half ago to capture the company’s world title, ending a dominant reign that lasted close to two years. Hammerstone spoke about the rematch, which airs this evening on MLW Underground, during a recent interview with Fightful. Highlights from that chat, including his thoughts on MLW delaying the rematch as long as they have, can be found below.

How MLW waited over a year and a half to do the rematch:

As far as a straight-up one on one rematch, we’ve taken a year and a half to get here, which is very unique for pro wrestling. There’s something to be said about waiting too long to do something, but there’s also something to be said for trying to squeeze all the juice out of the fruit, and then you’ve got nothing left. I think this timing has been incredible because I know I needed time to grow into this role, to build my confidence, to really understand what it means to be a champion, and to go out there every night and be the guy for the company. ‘Cause, essentially, I think almost anybody, the first time they’re in that position, the first couple of months, it’s kind of fake it ‘til you make it. You’re kind of understanding what that role is, what that position is, how to carry yourself, how to talk, how to walk, how to wrestle. All these things. So I really needed this time period to grow.

Believes this matchup is his best yet and is excited for fans to see it:

Fatu speaks for himself. He’s so one of a kind. But he’s had this last year where he’s gone around and had some incredible matches with all kinds of people all over the place. He had that incredible match with Josh Alexander at Ric Flair’s Last Match. Now to be coming back and finally having this rematch, it’s gonna be something really special. I think anybody who has been waiting to watch MLW, watch this match. I have all the confidence in the world to say this is going to be the greatest Hammerstone match you’ve ever seen. So if you think I suck after this one, then I give up. I’m not gonna try to win you over because this is gonna be the absolute best you can get from me.

A full preview for tonight’s MLW Underground can be found here.