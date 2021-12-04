WWE recently filed to trademark the term “TOUGH ENOUGH” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the purpose of merchandising. Many fans will remember the TOUGH ENOUGH moniker as the reality show that features young trainees trying to earn a WWE contract.
The filing was made on November 30th, with a full detailed description of what that entails in the summary below.
Mark For: TOUGH ENOUGH trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts.