WWE has released August Grey, according to PWInsider.

Grey signed with WWE in August 2020. His last match with the company will come on tonight’s WWE 205 Live as he faces Grayson Waller. The match was taped this past Tuesday night.

As noted before at this link, WWE has also released Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, Ever-Rise (Chase Parker, Matt Martel), and Fandango.

Regarding today’s releases, there was a meeting at WWE HQ earlier this afternoon where specific cuts were being discussed, according to Sean Ross Sapp. WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan led the charge on those talks.

