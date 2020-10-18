WWE has released a first-look at the upcoming “30 Days of the Deadman” special with the following caption: “Get a sneak peek at the four new WWE Network documentaries that are headed your way during 30 Days of The Deadman. The monthlong celebration of The Undertaker begins Sunday, Oct. 25, on the award-winning WWE Network.”

WWE Intercontinental champion Sami Zayn issued a short statement on Twitter claiming that WWE’s main goal is to disrespect him as often as they can, citing them not including him in the SmackDown intro video as a reason. He writes, “People think @WWE is this international media giant whose goal is to not only turn massive profits, but to bring joy to millions of fans worldwide. And while that is all true, it’s actually secondary to its main objective, which is to disrespect Sami Zayn every chance they get.”