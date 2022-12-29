WWE has released a never-before-seen match featuring Baron Corbin and current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

As a thank you to fans for helping WWE reach 92.5 million subscribers on YouTube, the company has release the Corbin vs. Reigns dark main event from the February 28, 2020 SmackDown on FOX episode.

The video below shows Corbin, WWE Hall of Famer JBL, Kayla Braxton and Matt Camp watching the match on the set of The Bump.

The February 28, 2020 SmackDown aired live from the TD Garden in Boston, MA. Reigns appeared earlier in the night to interrupt WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, who had just defeated “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt the day before at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, to become the new WWE Universal Champion. Reigns challenged Goldberg to a title match, which was to take place at WrestleMania 36, but Reigns pulled himself from the show due to COVID-19. Braun Strowman was named as the replacement, and Strowman won the strap from Goldberg at WrestleMania. This led to Wyatt winning the title from Strowman at WWE SummerSlam that August, and then Reigns won the title from The Fiend one week later at WWE Payback, and has held the title ever since then.

You can see the full video below:

