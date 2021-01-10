Fans wanting to watch WrestleMania 24 are out of luck when they log onto the WWE Network.

WWE recently removed the entire pay-per-view event and gave no explanation. Heel By Nature reports that they reached out to WWE Network support and were told that WWE is working on making it available again soon.

RE: Wrestlemania 24 removed from WWE Network. pic.twitter.com/6sZSsVYArN — HeelByNature.com (@HeelByNatureYT) January 9, 2021

This event took place in 2008 and featured matches such as Ric Flair vs. Shawn Michaels, Edge vs. The Undertaker for the World Heavyweight Title, and Floyd Mayweather vs. The Big Show.