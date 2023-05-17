WWE held another “all hands on deck” meeting for employees this afternoon.

A new report from PWInsider notes that the meeting was led by WWE CEO Nick Khan. This was described as basically “a morale boosting meeting,” where praise was given for how great things are, and how much the company appreciates everyone’s hard work.

There was no indication, warning or comments on potential budget cuts that are expected to be made once the Endeavor acquisition becomes official later this year. There were also no big announcements.

