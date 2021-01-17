It was announced last night that this year’s WrestleMania 37 has been moved from SoFi Stadium in California to the Raymond James Stadium in Florida, which was the original home of last year’s Showcase of the Immortals prior to the COVID-19 outbreak forcing WWE to film their biggest show of the year from their Performance Center. It was also revealed that for the second year in a row WrestleMania will take place over the course of two nights (April 10th & April 11th).

According to the Wrestling Observer, WWE is planning on selling tickets for fans to attend both nights of Mania live, the first time they’ve done so since March 2020. While not officially confirmed it’s most likely that the venue, which is home to the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will not be running at full capacity.

WWE later confirmed that next year’s WrestleMania 38 would take place from AT&T stadium in Dallas, with the following year (Mania 39) returning to California’s SoFi Stadium.