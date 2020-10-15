As noted before, it was announced on last night’s WWE NXT episode that NXT Champion Finn Balor will not be stripped of the title just yet as he will be allowed to recover from last Friday’s jaw surgery. NXT General Manager William Regal noted that he will give Balor a few more weeks to recover, and then see what they should do.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that there have at least been pitches about possible storylines for a worst case situation for Balor, but there’s been on talk of stripping him of the title at this point.

Word is that officials will likely avoid stripping Balor of the title, especially since Karrion Kross was just stripped of the title due to an injury several weeks back.

While Balor likely will not be stripped of the title, there have been ideas tossed around about what to do.

Stay tuned for updates.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.