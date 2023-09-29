The big news over the last week was WWE officially signing former AEW superstar Jade Cargill to a multi-year contract. The company’s social media team has been rolling out the red-carpet for Cargill, showing her training at the Performance Center and lining up a ton of press, including interviews with The Ringer and ESPN.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is working on some pretty hefty plans for Cargill for the main roster. While it was suggested by some wrestling legends that the former TBS Champion begin her time in NXT it appears that she will be catapulted directly to the big time.

Cargill initially signed with AEW back in 2020. She only suffered two losses in singles-matches in that time, both to Kris Statlander.