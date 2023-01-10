WWE has reportedly signed Karl Fredericks.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Fredericks has officially signed with WWE. He started working for the company at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week.

The 32 year old Fredericks will be working the WWE NXT brand starting out.

Fredericks, who was first spotted at the Performance Center back in August, left NJPW that same month when his contract expired. It was reported then that he received a tryout with WWE.

Fredericks began wrestling in 2015 but started with NJPW as a Young Lion at the LA Dojo in 2018, and graduated in 2020. He won the Young Lion Cup in 2019. He made headlines back in the summer when his NJPW contract expired on August 1. After taking to Twitter back in June to express frustration over being left out of the G1 Climax, Fredericks confirmed his departure in early August and said there was disappointment in the end of his NJPW chapter, but he is grateful for the four years with the company.

Fredericks’ last NJPW match was in May, but he has worked a few indie events since then.

Fredericks has not commented on his WWE journey as of this writing.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.