– The WWE SmackDown on FOX season two premiere Kickoff pre-show opens up from WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Cole hypes the show and says we will be joined by Renee Young later on. They hype tonight’s main event and we go backstage to Paul Heyman. He says WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is taking tonight’s match seriously, which is why he’s not doing this interview. Heyman goes on and dismisses the idea of the pre-show, then sends us back to Cole and Booker. They send us to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits in the back. They get hype for tonight’s show and mention some of the guests, including WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, and others. We go to commercial.

Back from a break and we see the NFL on FOX panel giving their predictions for tonight’s main event. Cole welcomes us back and sends us to an old friend – Renee Young. She checks in from home. Renee apologizes for not being able to be here in person but says there’s no way she was going to miss this. She shows us some of the best moments from the first year of SmackDown on FOX. Renee talks about Seth Rollins now being on SmackDown. She sends us back to the panel and Rollins is with Cole and Booker. Rollins talks about being the Friday Night Messiah and being thrilled to get in the ring with some talent he hasn’t been in with yet. Cole brings up The Mysterio Family and Mysterio isn’t bothered by them. Cole sends us to a message from NFL player George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers. He’s a fan of Rollins and wishes him good luck in dominating. Rollins thanks Kittle and teases a surprise for later tonight. Cole mentions Ryan Satin being with WWE on FOX Sports now. We see Braun Strowman backstage getting ready as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Cole sends us to former MLB player David Ortiz, who has a WWE Title belt with him. He cuts a promo on Booker. Booker responds accordingly. We go backstage to Strowman with Kayla Braxton now. He talks about his history with Reigns and says he’s been his greatest adversary since coming to WWE. Strowman says they bring out the best and worst in each other, and he’s taking the title to RAW at the end of the night, and all Reigns will get is these hands. We go back to Cole and Booker for a prediction on the main event. Booker praises Strowman but believes Reigns will retain. Cole sends us to a preview of WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin appearing with Rob Stone for college football tomorrow for Big Noon Kickoff. We see Stone video chatting with Austin. We see Triple H and Stephanie backstage getting ready. Back to commercial.

