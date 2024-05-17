WWE SmackDown Results 5/17/24

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jacksonville, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Corey Graves & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Bianca BelAir vs. Tiffany Stratton In A Second Round Match In The 2024 Queen Of The Ring Tournament

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. BelAir backs Stratton into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Stratton shoves BelAir. Stratton slaps BelAir in the face. Stratton starts flexing her muscles. Stratton ducks a clothesline from BelAir. Stratton pulls BelAir down to the mat. BelAir pops back on her feet. BelAir with a palm strike. BelAi with two waist lock takedowns. BelAir follows that with a cradle rollup for a two count. Stratton kicks BelAir in the gut. BelAir drops Stratton with a running shoulder tackle. Stratton drops down on the canvas. BelAir taunts Stratton. BelAir leapfrogs over Stratton. Stratton kicks BelAir in the ribs. Stratton slams BelAir’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Stratton repeatedly stomps on BelAir’s chest. BelAir reverses out of the irish whip from Stratton. Stratton holds onto the ropes. Stratton kicks BelAir in the face. BelAir with a Tilt-A-Whirl Gutbuster. BelAir starts favoring her left knee. BelAir with The Handspring MoonSault for a two count.

BelAir with a Corner Spear. BelAir transitions into a corner mount. Stratton tugs on BelAir’s braid. BelAir drives Stratton face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Stratton gets the left leg of BelAir trapped on the middle rope. Stratton sends BelAir knee first into the steel ring steps. Stratton poses for the crowd. Stratton has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Stratton applies a single leg crab. BelAir grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. BelAir with a series of upkicks. Stratton sweeps out the legs of BelAir. BelAir drives Stratton face first into the steel ring post. BelAir ducks a clothesline from Stratton. BelAir with a shoulder tackle. BelAir bodyslams Stratton. BelAir with The Fallaway Slam. BelAir goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Stratton lands back on her feet. Stratton applies a waist lock. BelAir decks Stratton with a back elbow smash. BelAir with forearm shivers. BelAir whips Stratton across the ring. BelAir with The SpineBuster for a two count.

Stratton responds with a JawBreaker. Stratton goes for a Running Double Foot Stomp, but BelAir rolls her over for a two count. BelAir goes for The Glam Slam, but Stratton blocks it. Rollup Exchange. BelAir rocks Stratton with a forearm smash. BelAir goes for The KOD, but Stratton lands back on her feet. Stratton sends BelAir face first into the middle rope. Stratton with a Running Hip Attack. Stratton with a Running Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Stratton follows that with clubbing blows to BelAir’s back. BelAir catches Stratton in mid-air. BelAir with The Release German Suplex for a two count. Stratton tugs on the ring skirt. Stratton rakes the eyes of BelAir. Stratton delivers a chop block. Stratton with a Sliding Lariat for a two count. BelAir negates The PME. BelAir connects with The KOD to pickup the victory. After the match, BelAir was having an interview with Cathy Kelley. Her knee is not at one hundred percent, but she’s not here to make excuses. She shows up and shows out every single time. Next week, injured or not, nothing is stopping BelAir from becoming the Queen Of The Ring.

Winner: Bianca BelAir via Pinfall

– We see Logan Paul heading towards Nick Aldis office. He runs into LA Knight. They have an intense staredown. Aldis had to get in between both guys. Knight tells Logan that he’ll see him around.

– We get a pretty cool vignette where The Street Profits, Chelsea Green, and Nia Jax were paying a visit to service members in The Naval Station Mayport in Jacksonville.

– Byron Saxton had a backstage interview with Jade Cargill. How is she preparing for someone who is so dominant like Nia Jax? She’s heard all about Nia, she’s one of the best on the roster, The Irresistible Force. But to Jade Cargill, Nia is just in her way. Jade congratulates Bianca BelAir on her victory. Bianca says that it was a tough match, but she was glad to put Tiffany Stratton in time out. Her knee will be fine, and she’ll be ready to fight her tag team partner. Jade tells Bianca to focus on one match at a time. Bianca tells Jade to go do her thing.

– Paul Heyman asks Solo Sikoa if he’s talked to the Tribal Chief today? Solo says, all the time, wiseman, all the time and walks away.

LA Knight & Carmelo Hayes Backstage Segment

LA Knight: You ain’t got to ask me all of these personal questions. Let me talk to you. You talk about the King Of The Ring, you talk about Tama Tonga, you talk about The Bloodline. Bloodline ain’t looking quite like they used to. I don’t know half of these guys, but Tommy Tonga, I’ll tell you what. Tonight, you can get yourself introduce to The BFT, and I’ll move on and introduce my head to that crown at King Of The Ring. YEAH!

Carmelo Hayes: Hey, what’s up, man? Hey, look, man, I just want to give you the opportunity to welcome me to SmackDown. Considering the fact that I was a first-round draft pick, no big deal. Yeah, it is.

LA Knight: You know what? You’re right. It is a big deal. I’m thinking about it now, and I don’t know if I agree with this necessarily, but a lot of people look at me, and they say that there’s certain things about you that reminds me of Tom Brady. And I say, okay, maybe, you’re right. Let’s say that’s right, who was the first draft pick the year Tom Brady was selected? Yeah, I don’t know his name, either. That’s your first mistake. The second is looking past Randy Orton.

Carmelo Hayes: Okay, since we’re talking about sellouts, after tonight, the three most important letters in WWE won’t be RKO, they’ll be H.I.M.

LA Knight: Look at that. Look who won the spelling bee, with nobody saying that, because nobody is going to say that stupid crap. I’ll tell you what, you want to hear something? You want to hear something, for real? How about this, with everybody saying, LA Knight, YEAH! Now, go play somewhere, I’m busy.

Second Match: Tama Tonga w/The Bloodline vs. LA Knight In A Second Round Match In The 2024 King Of The Ring Tournament

Knight ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Knight unloads a flurry of jabs. Knight whips Tonga across the ring. Knight scores the elbow knockdown. Knight goes for a Bodyslam, but Tonga lands back on his feet. Tonga applies The Sleeper Hold. Knight backs Tonga into the turnbuckles. Tonga jumps on Knight’s back. Knight drives Tonga back first into the canvas. Knight sends Tonga across the ring. Tonga kicks Knight in the chest. Tonga clotheslines Knight. Tonga dumps Knight out of the ring. Knight with a running clothesline. Tonga reverses out of the irish whip from Knight. Knight side steps Tonga into the turnbuckles. Knight with a Back Body Drop. Knight repeatedly stomps on Tonga’s chest. Knight with a Running Knee Strike. Knight gets distracted by The Bloodline. Tonga attacks Knight from behind. Tonga drives Knight shoulder first into the steel ring post.

Tonga with a running clothesline off the steel ring steps. Solo mocks Knight. Tonga has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Tonga repeatedly stomps on Knight’s chest. Tonga transitions into a ground and pound attack. Tonga with clubbing blows to Knight’s chest. Tonga with a sliding clothesline. Tonga goes for The Supreme Flow, but Knight ducks out of the way. Knight is throwing haymakers at Tonga. Tonga kicks Knight in the gut. Tonga whips Knight across the ring. Knight ducks under two clotheslines from Tonga. Knight with a leaping clothesline. Knight clotheslines Tonga over the top rope. Knight repeatedly slams Tonga’s head on the ring apron. Knight rolls Tonga back into the ring. Knight dumps Tonga face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Knight whips Tonga across the ring. Knight with a Pop Up Powerslam. Knight with a Running Elbow Drop. Knight plays to the crowd. Knight prepares for The BFT. Tanga Loa pulls Tonga out of the ring. Knight with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Knight has a standoff with Solo. Knight begs Solo to hit him. Tonga connects with The Running Flatliner to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tama Tonga via Pinfall

– Coming out of the commercial break, we see LA Knight continue to bicker with Carmelo Hayes as Melo was poking fun at Knight for not getting the job done. Charles Robinson and Jamie Noble got in between both guys.

Cody Rhodes & Logan Paul Contract Signing

Nick Aldis: Ladies and gentlemen, at this time, please allow me to introduce one half of the King & Queen Of The Ring Main Event, the United States Champion, Logan Paul. And now, ladies and gentlemen, please welcome the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes: So, Duval, Jacksonville, what do you guys want to talk about? Oh, I love this place, y’all know that. You know, it was brought to my attention, and I want to ask you, on this day, 32 years ago, on this day, Logan, do you have any idea of what happened on these grounds with which we sit right now? I didn’t expect you to, don’t think you were born yet, but the reason I know, and the reason for you not knowing is important. See, 32 years ago, to the day, right here in Jacksonville, Florida, was WarGames 1992. It was The Stinger Squadron versus The Dangerous Alliance, it’s widely considered the greatest WarGames match of all-time.

Again, the reason I know this is because, just like this lady with my dogs love to wrestle sign, just like my friend all the way at the tippy top up there, just like you are shouting out the answer. See, the reason I know all of this, Logan, is because, like them, I am a fan of professional wrestling, I am a fan of what I do. And you’re not a fan. The only way I know how to describe you is a tourist, you’re passing through, you’re making viral memories. I think it’s time to get off the train. I think that it’s time, when you get off the train, you drop that United States Championship, making me for the first time ever in my career, Cody Rhodes, a WWE Grand Slam Champion.

Logan Paul: Cody, you’re saying the same thing that the last guy said, and the same thing that the guy before him, we’ve heard it. I don’t understand what you’re doing. Are you stalling right now? Because I didn’t come here to listen to you, talk, Cody Rhodes. I came here to sign a contract to wrestle you, Cody. What a horrible crowd. I’m gonna do what I came here to do. Let’s the sign the contract, Cody. Yeah, I’m looking at the contract, it’s all here, there’s just one little thing here.

Logan proceeds to rip the contract in half. And the crowd starts chanting, you can’t read.

Logan Paul: No, I can read, and I’ll tell you what that contract said. Not what I agreed to. See, I agreed to wrestle Cody Rhodes at the King & Queen Of The Ring PLE for the Undisputed WWE Championship, only. I did not agree to put my title on the line. And I figured you would pull something like this, so I had my litigator, one of the best lawyers in the country, draw up a contract that we made. So, look, this one looks good to me. Here’s the bottom line, Cody, your contract is on the line, mine isn’t. Nick, get this done. Come on, man, do your job. Have Cody sign the contract. It’s executed. It’s done.

Nick Aldis: You know what, Logan? I’ve had just about enough of you and your broccoli head entourage. This isn’t what we agreed to. This isn’t what agreed to in my office, I know it, you know it, your lawyer knows it. It’s bad business. It’s unprofessional, and I won’t stand for it.

Logan’s Lawyer: Excuse me. Are you threatening my client?

Cody Rhodes: Okay, okay, hold up. Nick, I’ve known you for a long time, I know what happens when you get angry. Listen, SmackDown is an outstanding job, don’t let anyone convince you that you’re not doing a great job. You’re doing a great job. They put all of us on the spot here. Do me a favor, let me and Logan finish up the paperwork here, and I’ll bring it by your office. Let me and Logan have the ring, and I’ll take care of this, and I’ll relieve you from this situation for the evening. Thank you very much, Nick.

Logan Paul: Hey, Jacksonville, here’s the hard truth. I signed the contract. It’s done. The match is made. I got some news for you, you might not like it, but Cody Rhodes has not done anything to deserve a shot at my United States Championship. For real, Cody, what have you done? Because I’ve proven every single time that I’m in this ring, that I am the worthy of every single title in this industry. You can’t say the same, Cody. So, like my brother, Jake Paul’s next opponent would say, sign the contract, big boy.

Logan flings the contract at Cody.

Cody Rhodes: Let me tell you something, you fly by night human hatrack. Here’s the situation, the honeymoon with you is over. I’ve seen you do a flip, whoopy-doo. After our match at King & Queen Of The Ring, you will find out exactly who Logan Paul really is on the inside. And you mentioned, Mike Tyson, good, because in eight days, a WWE Hall Of Famer is going to knock your brother out. And at Saudi Arabia, a future WWE Hall Of Famer is going to beat you. So, you want me to sign the contract? Is that what you want?

Cody proceeds to sign the contract. Cody avoids a belt shot from Logan. Cody clotheslines Logan over the top rope. Cody lays out Logan’s entourage to close the segment.

– Cathy Kelley had a backstage interview with Nia Jax. What is her response to Jade Cargill’s comments from earlier tonight? Of course, Jade has to hype herself up. Yes, she’s strong. She’s so impressive. She will not be the Queen Of The Ring. Nia Jax will be your new Queen Of The Ring.

Third Match: Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax In A Second Round Match In The 2024 Queen Of The Ring Tournament

Jax starts things off with a forearm smash. Jax drops Cargill with a shoulder tackle. Jax goes for a Running Senton Splash, but Cargill ducks out of the way. Cargill with The SpineBuster. Jax regroups on the outside. Jax pulls Cargill out of the ring. Jax with a Big Biel Throw. Cargill attends her daughter who’s sitting in the front row showing her concern. Jax attacks Cargill from behind. Jax tells Cargill’s daughter that her mother sucks. Cargill SuperKicks Jax. Cargill with clubbing blows to Jax’s back. Jax drives Cargill back first into the ringside barricade. Jax rolls Cargill back into the ring.

Cargill with a Running Shoulder Block that sends Jax spilling to the outside. Cargill slams Jax’s head on the announce table. Jax drives Cargill face first into the steel ring post. Jax clotheslines Cargill into the timekeeper’s area. Jax starts rearranging the furniture at ringside. Jax HeadButts Cargill. Jax grabs a steel chair. Cargill stops Jax in her tracks. Cargill attacks Jax with the chair which forces the disqualification. After the match, Cargill and Jax engage in a pier six brawl. Cargill kicks Jax in the gut. Cargill uppercuts Jax. All hell is breaking loose in Jacksonville. Jax drives Cargill back first into the ring post. The referees and producers had to separate both women.

Winner: Nia Jax via Disqualification

Fourth Match: DIY vs. Legado Del Fantasma w/Santos Escobar & Elektra Lopez

A-Town Down Under joins the commentary team for this match. Johnny Gargano and Humberto Carrillo will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Carrillo with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Carrillo hammers down on the left shoulder of Gargano. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Gargano with a drop toe hold. Carrillo goes into the lateral press for a one count. Carrillo applies a front face lock. Carrillo with a Vertical Suplex for a one count. Carrillo sends Gargano to the corner. Gargano decks Carrillo with a back elbow smash. Gargano fights out of the electric chair position. Gargano with a deep arm-drag. Gargano ducks a clothesline from Carrillo. Gargano with a Hurricanrana. Gargano with a running chop. Gargano tags in Ciampa. Ciampa whips Carrillo into the turnbuckles. Running Knee/Running Enzuigiri Combination. Ciampa with a Running Lariat. Ciampa rocks Garza with The Ripcord Elbow. Gargano with a forearm shiver across the back of Garza’s neck. DIY clotheslines Legado over the top rope. Stereo Pescado’s. DIY Pose on the ring apron.

Ciampa rolls Carrillo back into the ring. Ciampa with a running chop. Ciampa gets distracted by Garza. Ciampa blocks The O’Connor Roll. Ciampa rocks Garza with a forearm smash. Ciampa ducks a clothesline from Carrillo. Garza sends Ciampa tumbling to the floor. Garza made the blind tag. An Uncle Howdy QR Code flashed on the screen. Legado has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Ciampa dumps Carrillo out of the ring. Ciampa with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Carrillo wisely pulls Gargano off the apron. Carrillo SuperKicks Gargano. Ciampa side steps Garza into the turnbuckles. Ciampa with a chop/forearm combination. Garza tags in Carrillo. Legado delivers The Garza Special. Garza with a running basement dropkick. Carrillo hooks the outside leg for a two count. Ciampa creates distance with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Ciampa tags in Gargano. Gargano clotheslines Carrillo. Gargano with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Gargano ducks a clothesline from Carrillo. Gargano with a Dropkick/Bulldog Combination. Gargano hits The Slingshot Spear. Gargano lands The Suicide Dive. The referee gets distracted by Santos Escobar. Gargano gets crotched on the top turnbuckle. The referee has ejected Santos and Elektra Lopez from the ringside area. DIY connects with Meeting In The Middle to pickup the victory.

Winner: DIY via Pinfall

– Byron Saxton had a backstage interview with AJ Styles. The last couple of weeks haven’t gone so well for him. So, with that in mind, where does AJ Styles go from here? He was this close from beating Cody Rhodes at Backlash. He lost in the first round of the KOTR to Randy Orton. Where does AJ Styles go from here? Well, next week, he’s going to visit Nick Aldis office and we’ll find out where he’ll go from there.

– Chelsea Green and Piper Niven interrupts Bayley’s backstage interview with Byron Saxton. Chelsea says that Bayley is the reason why Piper lost to Jade Cargill last week. Bayley proceeds to challenge Chelsea to a match for next week’s show.

– Next week on SmackDown, we’ll have the semi-finals of the King & Queen Of The Ring Tournaments. Bianca BelAir will battle Nia Jax. Plus, Tama Tonga will collide with the winner of the Randy Orton/Carmelo Hayes Match.

Fifth Match: Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes In A Second Round Match In The 2024 King Of The Ring Tournament

Orton is playing mind games with Hayes. Hayes side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Hayes kicks the left hamstring of Orton. Hayes slaps Orton in the face. Hayes talks smack to the crowd. Hayes shoves Orton. Orton kicks Hayes in the gut. Orton repeatedly drives Hayes shoulder first into the steel ring post. Orton with a series of uppercuts in the corner. Orton launches Hayes over the top rope. Orton slams Hayes head on the announce table. Orton goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Hayes lands back on his feet. Hayes mocks Orton. Orton sweeps out the legs of Hayes. Orton HeadButts Hayes. Orton resets the referee’s ten count. Orton with Three Belly to Back Suplex’s onto the announce table. Orton poses for the crowd.

Hayes regains control of the match during the commercial break. Hayes slams the left knee of Orton on the canvas. Hayes repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Orton. Hayes wraps the left leg of Orton around the middle rope. Orton dodges The Pump Kick. Orton with two clotheslines. Orton ducks a clothesline from Hayes. Orton goes for a Powerslam, but Hayes holds onto the ropes. Orton is favoring his left knee. Orton avoids The Punt Kick. Orton Powerslams Hayes for a two count. Hayes blocks The Draping DDT. Hayes kicks the left knee of Orton. Hayes drops Orton with The First 48 for a two count. Hayes hammers down on the left knee of Orton. Hayes goes for Nothing But Net, but Orton ducks out of the way. Orton hits The Draping DDT. Hayes negates The RKO. Hayes rolls Orton over for a two count. Orton kicks Hayes across the ring. Hayes ducks a clothesline from Orton. Hayes goes for a Springboard Clothesline, but Orton counters with The RKO to pickup the victory. After the match, The Bloodline appears on the stage.

Randy Orton: Hold on, hold on, hold on. Are you meaning to tell me, right now, that The Bloodline is gonna come out and try to intimidate me? Ladies and gentlemen, maybe The Bloodline forgot exactly who I am. Let me reintroduce you to me. My name is Randy Freakin’ Rollins. I’m a 14x World Heavyweight Champion, and soon to be King Of The Ring. And since we’re doing introductions. Tama, next week in Saudi Arabia, I’m going to introduce my foot directly up your ass. Following that, I will reintroduce to you to three most deadly, dangerous letters in sports entertainment, RKO.

Winner: Randy Orton via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 413 of The Hoots Podcast