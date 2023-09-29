WWE SmackDown Results 9/29/23

Golden One Center

Sacramento, California

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

The Bloodline Segment

Paul Heyman: Ladies and gentlemen, no, my name is not booo. My name is Paul Heyman. Tonight, a rare opportunity, I don’t have to do this on my phone, I get to do this proclamation live broadcast around the world. Here, from SmackDown in this hell hole known as Sacramento, California. We acknowledge our Tribal Chief. And so do each and every single one of you. Why do we acknowledge our Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns? Because it is in his name. The second greatest of all-time, John Cena, took a beating at the hands of The Bloodline that John Cena hasn’t taken in at least within almost a decade.

Ladies and gentlemen, I call your attention to The Bloodline’s version of The Zapruder Film. Not that I wanted to get involved with John Cena business, but a little birdy backstage told me that, John Cena is having some transportation issues this evening. And while he’s fully expected to be here, you can’t see John Cena, because as of this moment, John Cena is not here at SmackDown. You know who else isn’t here at SmackDown? AJ Styles. You know why AJ Styles isn’t here at SmackDown? Because he’s lying in a hospital bed, sitting there watching us.

– Jimmy Uso extends his hand out for the microphone like he’s Roman Reigns. Instead, Jimmy snatches the microphone out of Heyman’s hand.

Jimmy Uso: Sacramento, The Bloodline is now in your city. The Wise Man, you are too kind. The real reason why John Cena is not out here tonight is because he’s scared. Scared of me, Jim Uso. John, he’s smart, you stay far away from The Bloodline because if not, we’re going to take care of you just like we did, The Phenomenal One. The one who built the house, the place.

Karl Anderson attacks Solo Sikoa from behind. Anderson with a double leg takedown. Anderson transitions into a ground and pound attack. Anderson clotheslines Jimmy over the top rope. Anderson says that this issue is now personal and then proceeds to challenge any member of The Bloodline. Solo tells Jimmy that he better handle this before he does. Jimmy says that he’s got it.

First Match: Jimmy Uso w/The Bloodline vs. Karl Anderson

This match started during the commercial break. Anderson drives Jimmy face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Anderson with a knife edge chop. Anderson is raining down haymakers. Anderson talks smack to Jimmy. Anderson repeatedly stomps on Jimmy’s chest. Anderson ducks under a chop from Jimmy. Anderson with a Hiyah Kick. Anderson sends Jimmy to the corner. Jimmy kicks Anderson in the face.

Anderson drops Jimmy with The SpineBuster for a two count. Anderson with two uppercuts. Anderson puts Jimmy on the top turnbuckle. Anderson with a straight right hand. Anderson gets distracted by Solo. Jimmy rakes the eyes of Anderson. Jimmy tees off on Anderson. Jimmy SuperKicks Anderson. Jimmy connects with The USO Splash to pickup the victory. After the match, Jimmy continues to brawl with Anderson. Solo delivers The Samoan Spike. Jimmy pokes fun at Mia Yim. Mia slaps Jimmy in the face.

Winner: Jimmy Uso via Pinfall

– Cathy Kelley had a backstage interview with Santos Escobar. Escobar says that he’s staying focus, but his stomach is filled with butterflies. Tonight’s match is about heart. He’s said it before, it was his dream to face Rey Mysterio with a championship on the line. He’s been working his entire life for this moment. Now, with the whole world watching, Rey’s in for the fight of his life, but he’s not giving up on his dream. May the best man win.

– Jimmy Uso throws a fit in the backstage area, tossing around production assistants. We see Paul Heyman making a call to Roman Reigns.

“The Grayson Waller Effect” With Special Guest: Bobby Lashley

Grayson Waller: What a wild night already here on SmackDown. John Cena may be the greatest of all-time, but he’s not the greatest of being on time. But don’t worry, because once again, Grayson Waller is here to save the show. Thank you, you’re welcome. And my guest just keeps getting bigger, and that sort of has a different meaning tonight because, my guest tonight is an absolute physical specimen, a man who’s done it all in the WWE, as a performer. But as a talent scout, he’s struggling, but that’s okay because tonight he gets the one thing, he’s missing the most, The Grayson Waller Rub. Ladies and gentlemen, “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley. I’ll tell you what, ladies and gentlemen, I wasn’t lying when I said my guest keep getting bigger and bigger. I don’t know how he’s fitting into these suits. Bobby, I really appreciate you coming on the show, especially after the week you had. Your boys, The Street Profits had a devastating loss on SmackDown.

Bobby Lashley: Well, you know, I made a mistake. I was looking for the next big thing. I thought they enough pride to do whatever it takes to make it in this business, and apparently, I made a mistake. I guess, back to the drawing board.

Grayson Waller: I guess that’s hard for them to hear. Bobby, I guess if you’re looking for a tag team, you’d probably need someone who’s willing to do whatever it takes, who has unlimited charisma, maybe a team that’s undefeated. Maybe you’re looking for a team like Austin Theory and Grayson Waller?

Bobby Lashley: I know all about Austin Theory and I’m going to pass on that one.

Grayson Waller: I understand that, but Austin Theory has changed. He’s a different guy now, if you actually get a chance to know him. He’s a really good bloke.

– The Street Profits make their way down to the ring.

Bobby Lashley: I don’t want to hear it. I don’t want to hear excuses. I don’t want to hear reasons. You want something out of me? Prove it.

Grayson Waller: Wow, this is super awkward. I’m going to bring the crowd back now. Ladies and gentlemen, light the beam, the 150 million hit man, Austin Theory.

Second Match: Austin Theory w/Grayson Waller vs. Cameron Grimes

Theory is not happy that Dragon Lee is sitting in the front row. Grimes starts things off with a Running Boot. Grimes with a Mid-Kick. Grimes uppercuts Theory. Grimes with a knife edge chop. Theory reverses out of the irish whip from Grimes. Grimes with two running forearm smashes. Grimes with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Grimes follows that with another Mid-Kick. Grimes kicks the right hamstring of Theory. Grimes with a running basement dropkick for a one count. Theory scrambles towards the bottom rope. Theory kicks Grimes in the face. Theory decks Grimes with a back elbow smash. Theory is raining down haymakers.

Theory talks smack to Grimes. Grimes tees off on Theory. Theory sends Grimes to the corner. Theory blocks a boot from Grimes. Grimes with an Enzuigiri. Grimes with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Theory avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Grimes with The Bridging Deadlift German Suplex for a two count. Grimes kicks Theory in the chest. Grimes clotheslines Theory over the top rope. Grimes blasts Theory with The PK. Grimes gets distracted by Waller. Theory drives Grimes face first into the steel ring post. Theory rolls Grimes back into the ring. Theory with The Roll Through Dropkick. Theory connects with The A-Town Down to pickup the victory. After the match, Theory gets into a shoving contest with Dragon Lee.

Winner: Austin Theory via Pinfall

– Kayla Braxton had a backstage interview with Rey Mysterio. Rey says that The LWO will always be family. He knows how hard Escobar worked to get here. He grew up watching his father wrestle. He has nothing but love and respect for Escobar, but as the saying goes, be careful what you wish for. He expects nothing but the best from Escobar and may the best man win.

– Jimmy Uso continues be unhinged as he brutally attacks Ashante “Thee” Adonis. Solo Sikoa puts Adonis through the merchandise table with The Uranage Slam.

Third Match: Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Santos Escobar For The WWE United States Championship

Zelina Vega is watching this match from the ringside area. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Escobar with a waist lock go-behind. Mysterio is trying to get back to a vertical base. Escobar rolls Mysterio over for a one count. Escobar applies a bodyscissors hold. Escobar sweeps out the legs of Mysterio. Escobar blocks The Headscissors Takeover. Escobar applies a wrist lock. Escobar sends Mysterio to the ring apron. Mysterio with a shoulder block. Escobar responds with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Escobar with a Slingshot Pescado. Escobar has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Escobar applies The Abdominal Stretch. Escobar transitions into a hammerlock. Mysterio with an arm-drag takeover. Escobar drops Mysterio with a shoulder tackle. Mysterio drops down on the canvas. Escobar dropkicks Mysterio for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Mysterio blocks The O’Connor Roll. Mysterio ducks a clothesline from Escobar. Mysterio with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Mysterio with a Springboard Crossbody Block to the outside. Mysterio rolls Escobar back into the ring.

Mysterio with a Flying Seated Senton. Mysterio with a Running Crossbody Block. Escobar goes for a Sunset Flip, but Mysterio counters with a Roundhouse Kick. Mysterio with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Mysterio goes for The 619, but Escobar counters with a Superkick. Escobar lands The Suicide Dive. Escobar delivers a MoonSault off the barricade. Escobar rolls Mysterio back into the ring. Escobar with Two Running Meteora’s. Escobar puts Mysterio on the top turnbuckle. Mysterio is throwing haymakers at Escobar. Escobar with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Escobar with a Top Rope Hurricanana. Escobar follows that with a Slingshot Splash for a two count. Escobar with a knife edge chop. Escobar whips Mysterio across the ring. Escobar kicks Mysterio in the gut. Escobar applies The Gory Special. Mysterio escapes with an arm-drag. Mysterio launches Escobar over the top rope. Escobar with an Apron Enzuigiri. Escobar goes for a Flying Crossbody Block, but Mysterio ducks out of the way. Escobar avoids The Springboard Crossbody Block. Escobar with a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker.

Escobar applies The Modified Torture Rack. Escobar with a BackBreaker Rack for a two count. Mysterio tells Escobar to bring it. Escobar with a blistering chop. Mysterio kicks Escobar in the chest. Mysterio with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Escobar launches Mysterio over the top rope. Mysterio with a straight right hand. Mysterio drags Escobar up to the top turnbuckle. Escobar puts Mysterio on his shoulders. Mysterio blocks The Avalanche Phantom Driver. Mysterio with The Avalanche Headscissors Takeover. Mysterio dropkicks Escobar into the middle rope. Escobar denies The 619. Mysterio clings onto the top rope. Mysterio delivers The 619. Mysterio goes for The Frog Splash, but Escobar ducks out of the way. Rollup Exchange. Escobar goes for The Phantom Driver, but Mysterio counters with the inside cradle to pickup the victory. After the match, The Streets Profits attacks The LWO from behind. Bobby Lashley likes what he sees. Dragon Lee had to be held back by the security team. The Street Profits plants Joaquin Wilde with The Cash Out. Lashley gives The Profits his seal of approval.

Winner: Still WWE United States Champion, Rey Mysterio via Pinfall

– The LWO tells Kayla Braxton that they are challenging Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits to a match at WWE Fastlane.

– The commentary team talks about the big signing of Jade Cargill.

– We see John Cena arriving at The Golden One Center.

– Pretty Deadly Vignette.

Fourth Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley w/Damage CTRL

Charlotte Flair grabs the microphone. Charlotte wants to know what happened to the real Bayley, she was one of the four horsewomen. Bayley now seems to be content being a stepping stone to Iyo Sky. Meanwhile, Charlotte is still the measuring stick. After Charlotte beats Bayley, she’s going to challenge Iyo to a Women’s Championship Match at Fastlane. Bayley immediately attacks Charlotte after the bell rings. Bayley is raining down haymakers. Bayley punches Charlotte in the back. Bayley slams Charlotte’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Bayley repeatedly stomps on Charlotte’s chest. Bayley with a forearm smash. Charlotte reverses out of the irish whip from Bayley. Charlotte unloads two knife edge chops. Bayley reverses out of the irish whip from Charlotte. Charlotte kicks Bayley in the face. Iyo runs interference. Bayley knocks Charlotte off the ring apron. Bayley with a Diving Elbow Drop off the apron. Charlotte with a Flying Crossbody Block. Charlotte is fired up. Charlotte is lighting up Bayley’s chest.

Bayley ducks a clothesline from Charlotte. Charlotte with The Fallaway Slam. Charlotte pops back on her feet. Charlotte with a Handstand Lariat for a two count. Bayley slams Charlotte’s head on the top rope. Charlotte blocks The O’Connor Roll. Charlotte with a double leg takedown. Charlotte drops her weight on the left knee of Bayley. Bayley kicks Charlotte in the face. Charlotte drops Bayley with The Big Boot for a two count. Bayley yanks Charlotte off the top turnbuckle. Bayley with two haymakers. Bayley with a double knee drop. Bayley follows that with a Sunset Flip into the turnbuckles for a two count. Bayley with forearm shivers. Bayley unloads a series of knife edge chops. Charlotte connects with The Spear to pickup the victory. After the match, Bayley says that Damage CTRL are going to destroy Charlotte. Asuka storms into the ring to make the save. Asuka makes it clear that she wants a shot at Iyo Sky as well. Bayley immediately accepts the challenge without consulting it with Iyo Sky, so now the Women’s Championship Match at Fastlane will now be a Triple Threat Match.

Winner: Charlotte Flair via Pinfall

– Next week on SmackDown, The Judgment Day will be on the show. Plus, Dragon Lee will battle Austin Theory.

John Cena, LA Knight and The Bloodline Segment

John Cena: Sacramento, I hear you out there. I know that you hear me because last week, I said that I came back to compete and I want a match. The Bloodline, they didn’t take too kind to that, nope. Because last week, they left me knocked out. But they also left me with this. This is what I asked for. A signed contract for a match against The Bloodline at Fastlane. Lukewarm, I know because there’s a big problem with this. I don’t have a partner. So tonight is very important, because now I have a choice.

I can rip up this contract and act like none of this happened. Or I can stand and fight. Sacramento, what choice do you think the man who wears the shirt, Never Give Up over his heart is going to make? You are damn right, I am here to tonight to say that I will honor this contract. If I don’t find a partner by Fastlane, hell, I will fight The Bloodline by myself in a Two On One Handicap Match.

Jimmy Uso: Well, look who finally showed up. John, you’re out here talking about Fastlane, man. Did you not see what Solo and I did to everybody backstage? Sending a message to everyone what would happen if you teamed up with John Cena. You going to get got by The Bloodline. So, John, you not making it to Fastlane.

Cena blasts Jimmy Uso off the ring apron. Cena tells Solo to bring it. Cena ducks a clothesline from Sikoa. Cena goes for The Attitude Adjustment, but Jimmy counters with a SuperKick. The Bloodline delivers Three Running Hip Attacks. Jimmy clears the announce table. Jimmy lays Cena flat on the announce table. Solo stops Jimmy in his tracks. Solo makes his way. LA Knight attacks The Bloodline. Knight is throwing haymakers at Sikoa. Knight drops Sikoa with a NeckBreaker. Knight Powerslams Jimmy. Knight delivers The LA Knight Elbow Drop. Knight tosses Jimmy out of the ring. Knight proceeds to sign the contract and he will be John Cena’s tag team partner at Fastlane. Cena and Knight stands tall in the ring as the show goes off the air.

Checkout Episode 380 of The Hoots Podcast