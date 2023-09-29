WWE is an hour away from its weekly edition of SmackDown, and AEW is three hours away from its weekly broadcast of Rampage. Fightful Select has released a couple of notes ahead of both programs, which you can check out below.

-LA Knight is expected to return to WWE SmackDown tonight after getting pulled from last week’s show due to COVID-19. Sources told the publication that they were hopeful Knight would be back this week but it was never a guarantee.

-AEW star Mike Santana is expected to face NJPW’s Rocky Romero at the Friday the 13th House of Glory event later this month. HoG confirmed this with Fightful and the match will be announced officially soon. Santana has been pushing to be a singles-act, and is even going to be facing off with his old tag partner Ortiz in AEW.

