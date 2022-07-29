Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live coverage and Viewing Party.

The following line-up was scheduled as of around 7pm ET:

* Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus in the Donnybrook Match is set to open

* Pat McAfee and Happy Baron Corbin confrontation

* Lacey Evans vs. Aliyah

* Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Natalya and Sonya Deville

* Segment with special referee instructions for SummerSlam with Jeff Jarrett, The Street Profits and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos

* The Viking Raiders vs. The New Day

* Special Counsel “special address” segment, Brock Lesnar to be involved

