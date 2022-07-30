WWE superstar Bobby Lashley recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on Vince McMahon retiring from the industry, and how he feels about Stephanie and Triple H taking higher positions with the company. Check out the Almighty One’s full thoughts on the subjects below.

Says he has a tremendous amount of respect for Vince McMahon following Vince’s retirement:

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Vince. Vince created something that is unheard of. I told him when I heard the news, it’s amazing how many people he’s taken care of. He put my kids through school, he put a roof over my head, and he did it for so many other people. There’s thousands of people that can say that. He’s a pioneer of the business, he created an empire. The reason why I’m standing here today is because of him, so of course, I have all the respect for Vince and I hope that things get worked out however they may. I hope that I can always be able to contact him and get some advice with things moving forward.”

His thoughts on Triple H & Stephanie McMahon assuming new positions in WWE:

“At the same time, Triple H is here, Stephanie McMahon is here, these are two great minds of the business. As I was going through [the beginning of my career], I would always go over to Triple H and I would ask him different questions on matches, psychology, on just the business in general. He’s always had an answer for me, so I know our business is in great hands, and the roster that we have is unheard of. Even this weekend, the SummerSlam roster, look at it. It’s stacked … there’s a lot of people that aren’t even on that show. The future is great for WWE, it’s going to keep going in the right direction, it’s going to keep getting bigger and better and taking over.”