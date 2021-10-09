The first round of the inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament kicked off during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX season premiere episode.

The opening match saw Zelina Vega defeat Toni Storm.

The next blue brand match will be Carmella vs. Liv Morgan later tonight. The winner of that match will face Vega in a semi-finals match on next Friday’s SmackDown.

The first round match for Monday’s RAW is Doudrop vs. Natalya. The winner of that match will then face the winner of Monday’s Dana Brooke vs. Shayna Baszler bout the following week.

The finals of the inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament will be held on Thursday, October 21 at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, along with the finals of the 2021 King of the Ring Tournament. The finals will feature a RAW Superstar vs. a SmackDown Superstar.

For those who missed it, you can click here for photos/videos and news from tonight’s King of the Ring Tournament opener.

Stay tuned for more on both tournaments. Below are the Queen’s Crown brackets and a few related shots from Storm vs. Vega:

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1446636400963723265

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.