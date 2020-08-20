WWE Star Says She’s the #1 Fan of AEW’s Ricky Starks, Starks Responds

AEW wrestler Ricky Starks has a big fan in WWE Superstar Bayley, who is the current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion and SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Starks made a tweet this week to promote AEW Dark on YouTube, which featured his singles win over Lee Johnson. Bayley responded to that tweet and said she’s Starks’ #1 fan.

She wrote, “I’m your number 1 fan. You’re too handsome for hardcore!!!! I hope your back is better!!!!!!!!!!”

Starks responded and claimed the title of Bayley’s biggest fan.

“Hi #1 fan Bayley… I am your #1 fan as well [hugging face emoji],” Starks wrote. “I’ll get you an exclusive scoop: my scars have healed up. Thankfully our talent will last forever [folded hands emoji]”

The references to Starks’ back has to do with the shots he took from Darby Allin’s skateboard on the July 28 Dynamite episode.

Starks made his AEW debut back in mid-June by accepting an Open Challenge set by AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes. It was announced that night, by AEW President & CEO Tony Khan, that Starks had been signed by the company. Starks previously worked for the NWA and became the inaugural NWA World Television Champion earlier this year by winning a tournament. He lost the title, less than two months later, to Zicky Dice, who has since vacated.

You can see the full tweets from Bayley and Starks below:

I’m your number 1 fan. You’re too handsome for hardcore!!!! I hope your back is better!!!!!!!!!! — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) August 18, 2020

Hi #1 fan Bayley… I am your #1 fan as well🤗 I'll get you an exclusive scoop: my scars have healed up. Thankfully our talent will last forever 🙏 — Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) August 18, 2020

