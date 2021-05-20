The 2021 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view is reportedly taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It was reported today by Sports Illustrated that SummerSlam has been internally confirmed for the state of Nevada. As PWInsider points out, this all but guarantees the show for Vegas. The SummerSlam date has not been confirmed as of this writing, but it was previously reported to be held on August 22.

There is no word yet on the venue for SummerSlam, but WWE usually runs the MGM Grand Garden Arena or the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas. It was previously reported that WWE wanted to hold SummerSlam in an outdoor stadium setting, and if true, that could be held at Allegiant Stadium in Vegas. Allegiant does not have a retractable roof, but it does allow for an outdoor setting with its special roof and doors.

WWE recently announced Hell In a Cell for June 20, which is being held much earlier than its usual October date. It was then reported, but not confirmed, that Money In the Bank would be held on July 18. SI has now confirmed that Money In the Bank will be held in July, at a location in Texas, with fans in attendance. There is no word yet on the city in Texas.

WWE has moved Hell In a Cell from October to June because they feel like HIAC will be a stronger broadcast from the ThunderDome, while Money In the Bank is significantly more captivating with fans in attendance.

Hell In a Cell will be the final WWE pay-per-view to be held in the ThunderDome as the company is planning to go back on the road in July. It was recently reported that WWE has a weekend of on-the-road shows planned for Friday, July 16 – Monday, July 19, which would be Money In the Bank Weekend. SI adds that this is when WWE’s return to the road is scheduled for, indicating that this will be their full-time return to touring.

It was also noted that there is a sense of optimism throughout WWE for its persistence to run weekly shows throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, especially with the creative outlet of the ThunderDome. WWE has no plans to return to a ThunderDome residency once they return to touring, which WWE Chief Financial Officer Kristina Salen recently discussed.

Stay tuned for updates on WWE pay-per-view and touring plans. WWE should be making official announcements soon, but here is what looks to be the upcoming pay-per-view schedule:

* June 20: Hell In a Cell from the ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

* July 18: Money In the Bank from Texas, city and venue TBA

* August 22: SummerSlam from Las Vegas, Nevada, venue TBA

* September: Clash of Champions from TBA

* October: Extreme Rules from TBA

* November: Survivor Series from TBA

* December: TLC from TBA

