WWE has released a new photo shoot showing off several top company stars rocking Team USA jerseys in support of USA’s World Cup tournament game against Iran, which is currently ongoing as of this writing. Check it out below.

WWE has also released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of Monday Night Raw, which was the fallout program following Saturday’s Survivor Series premium live event. The full list, including Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens saying they want no part of each other and Dexter Lumis earning a WWE contract, can be found below.