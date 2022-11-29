As we’ve noted, multiple sources have reported that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was visibly upset following the War Games main event at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday at the TD Garden in Boston. Reigns was said to be upset over a slap he received from Owens, which he reportedly saw as an unplanned spot. The Tribal Chief reportedly gave an “expletive filled” exclamation when he returned backstage, and it was clear to everyone that he was not happy. You can click here for the original report and click here for the previous update.

In an update, it was reiterated on Wrestling Observer Radio how plans are still moving forward, despite the situation at Survivor Series.

It was previously reported how Reigns and Owens are expected to continue working together and maintain a sense of professionalism. Word now is that everything that has been planned for Owens and Sami Zayn is going ahead exactly as planned, barring an injury or some sort of creative change.

The situation was described as not being a case of Reigns refusing to work with Owens, or WWE officials burying Owens.

Below is a photo of Reigns’ face after the slap, along with footage of the spot.

There’s been talk of Reigns possibly suffering a broken eardrum from the slap, but that has not been confirmed. He was scheduled to come out with Paul Heyman for the post-Survivor Series press conference, but Zayn ended up replacing him.

It’s been rumored that Reigns will defend against Owens at the Royal Rumble in January, then face Zayn at Elimination Chamber in February. It was also reported that Zayn and Owens vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos is planned for WrestleMania 39.

I consider myself a big Owens fan and have no strong feelings toward Reigns. I watched this back Zapruder-esque because I'm a dork. First pic is moments before the Owens staredown. He gets slapped on his left cheek. Last pic is seconds before the show goes off the air. pic.twitter.com/MrxSS8PGIf — Anthony Skatz (@AnthonySkatz) November 28, 2022

