WWE is teaming up with Grubhub and White Castle restaurants for three special meal bundles that can be ordered through the online delivery service.

The two special Superstar bundles will feature Dolph Ziggler and Natalya.

The $12.84 Natalya Meal includes four Impossible Sliders, an order of three Cheese Sticks, and a small Coke Zero Sugar.

The $11.76 Dolph Ziggler Meal includes four Bacon Cheese Sliders, an order of six Chicken Rings, and a medium Fanta Craver Party Punch.

White Castle is also offering a $30.30 WWE Crave Case with ten Original Sliders, ten American Cheese Sliders, and ten Jalapeno Cheese Sliders.

Fans can use the WWEWHITECASTLE promo code to receive free delivery on orders over $15, plus a $5 discount on WWEShop.com.

WWE has soiled the great name of White Castle by partnering with them and giving some of their lamest superstars signature meals pic.twitter.com/uMRaiWshwZ — virtualpros (@VRTLPROS) December 7, 2021

